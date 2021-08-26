Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 20:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SHENZHEN, CHINA, Aug 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - VOOPOO's international new product launch came on August 18 as scheduled, during which annual new product DRAG X PRO was officially released. With VOOPOO constantly pushing the boundaries of performance and design, DRAG X PRO is meeting the diverse needs of its users and bringing innovative experiences to consumers around the world.



The newly developed TPP X POD is the powerful guarantor for the stable operation of DRAG X PRO. On one hand, two atomizing cores, 40W and 80W, not only optimize the stable output of high power but also meet the users' pursuit of high performance and big clouds. On the other, TPP X POD has achieved "single-hole and dual-mesh" atomization and successfully applied it in both new products. With the support of a large aperture and double heating wires, TPP X POD has greatly improved the atomization efficiency and comprehensive experience compared with the previous generation.



DRAG X PRO atomizer core is highly adaptable, to meet the needs of discerning vapers who focus on taste variability. In addition to the TPP X POD delivered with the product, it is compatible with all TPP/PNP atomizers. Users can also combine atomizers according to their preferences, for they only need to replace the PNP POD when using the PNP atomizer.



Multi-Functional, All-Round Technology Upgrade



DRAG X PRO uses One Button Switch technology, allowing users to experience the professional performance instantly with a single flick of the button. The newly designed GENE.FAN 3.0 Chip has an overall performance improvement of 20% by the previous generation. The 5-80/100W switch fades smoothly while the SMART, RBA, and TC modes can be accessed freely.



Besides a high-power cap and an external replaceable battery, DRAG X PRO also focuses on a highly powerful taste. With more attention paid to detailed design, DRAG X PRO has an exquisite body and a conveniently rechargeable battery. Both versions come with an 8.5V boost mode, which optimizes the performance output even when the battery runs out, making the stable flavour linger on. The air hole and 360-degree infinite airflow system specially designed for the MTL experience vividly epitomize the brand spirit of VOOPOO driven by innovation.



At present, VOOPOO has four major product lines - DRAG, VINCI, ARGUS, and V - which are available in 70 countries and regions across North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. VOOPOO will adhere to atomization technology R&D and high-quality vape as the original aspiration, strengthen the exchanges and cooperation in technology, brand, supply chain, and other fields, and promote the innovative and constructive development of the industry.



WARNING: This product uses e-liquid products containing nicotine. Nicotine is an addictive chemical. These products are intended for adult smokers of legal purchase age only.



