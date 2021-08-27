Thursday, 26 August 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Whitney Museum of American Art Tickets Now Available for Jasper Johns Retrospective at Whitney Museum Unprecedented double retrospective debuts at the Whitney Museum and Philadelphia Museum of Art on September 29

NEW YORK, NY, Aug 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Tickets for Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror, the most ambitious retrospective to date of the work of Jasper Johns, are now available for advance purchase at whitney.org and philamuseum.org. Co-organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror is a single exhibition in two venues, filling almost 30,000 combined square feet.



This unprecedented collaboration is the artist's first major museum retrospective on the East Coast in nearly a quarter-century and will feature more than 500 works, including paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints. Presented simultaneously at the Whitney and the Philadelphia of Museum of Art, Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror opens on September 29, 2021 and will be on view through February 13, 2022.



Throughout the duration of the exhibition, visitors who attend the exhibition at the Whitney or the Philadelphia Museum of Art will enjoy 50% off admission at the other venue. Members of both institutions will also receive reciprocal admission privileges throughout Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror. Member Preview Days for Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror are Friday, September 24 through Monday, September 27, 2021. Complete ticketing details are available at www.whitney.org and www.philamuseum.org.



About Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror



Over the past sixty-five years, Jasper Johns (b. 1930) has produced a radical and varied body of work marked by constant reinvention. In an unprecedented collaboration, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Whitney will stage a retrospective of Johns's career simultaneously across the two museums from September 29, 2021 to February 13, 2022. Featuring paintings, sculptures, drawings, and prints, many shown publicly for the first time, Jasper Johns: Mind/Mirror is inspired by the artist's long-standing fascination with mirroring and doubles. The two halves of the exhibition will act as reflections of one another, spotlighting themes, methods, and images that echo across the two venues. A visit to one museum or the other will provide a vivid chronological survey; a visit to both will offer an innovative and immersive exploration of the many phases, facets, and masterworks of Johns's still-evolving career.



This exhibition is co-organized by the Whitney Museum of American Art and the Philadelphia Museum of Art. The organizing curators are Carlos Basualdo, Keith L. and Katherine Sachs Senior Curator of Contemporary Art, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and Scott Rothkopf, Senior Deputy Director and Nancy and Steve Crown Family Chief Curator, Whitney Museum of American Art, New York, with Sarah B. Vogelman, exhibition assistant, in Philadelphia, and Lauren Young, curatorial assistant, in New York. www.whitney.org/exhibitions/jasper-johns



Whitney Museum Hours and Admission



The Whitney Museum of American Art is located at 99 Gansevoort Street between Washington and West Streets, New York City. Beginning September 29, 2021, public hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:30 am to 6 pm; Friday, 10:30 am to 10 pm; and Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Closed Tuesday. Member-only hours are Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am - 11 am. Visitors 18 years & under and Whitney members: FREE. Admission is pay-what-you-wish on Fridays, 7-10 pm.



As of August 17, 2021, all visitors 12 years of age and older must be vaccinated against COVID-19 for admission to the Whitney, in accordance with New York City requirements. Face coverings are required, even if you are vaccinated. For complete visitor guidelines, visit whitney.org. For general information please call (212) 570-3600 or visit www.whitney.org.



About the Whitney Museum



The Whitney Museum of American Art, founded in 1930 by the artist and philanthropist Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney (1875 - 1942), houses the foremost collection of American art from the twentieth- and twenty-first centuries. Mrs Whitney, an early and ardent supporter of modern American art, nurtured groundbreaking artists at a time when audiences were still largely preoccupied with the Old Masters. From her vision arose the Whitney Museum of American Art, which has been championing the most innovative art of the United States for ninety years.



The core of the Whitney's mission is to collect, preserve, interpret, and exhibit American art of our time and serve a wide variety of audiences in celebration of the complexity and diversity of art and culture in the United States. Through this mission and a steadfast commitment to artists themselves, the Whitney has long been a powerful force in support of modern and contemporary art and continues to help define what is innovative and influential in American art today.



Contact: Press Office

Whitney Museum of American Art

E: pressoffice@whitney.org

U: https://whitney.org/exhibitions/jasper-johns

U: https://www.philamuseum.org





Topic: Community Service

Source: Whitney Museum of American Art

Sectors: Trade Shows, Media & Marketing, Design & Art

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

