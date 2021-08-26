Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Central Global Berhad Central Global Bhd Signs MoU with Smart Sabah for Construction of State Ministry of Finance's Dashboard

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Central Global Berhad's ("Central Global" or "Company") wholly-owned subsidiary, Central Global Technology Sdn. Bhd. ("CGTSB") has signed a memorandum of understanding ("MoU") with Smart Sabah Corporation Sdn. Bhd. ("Smart Sabah") to discuss the set-up of a joint venture ("JV") for the construction of a dashboard for Sabah's Ministry of Finance.

Central Global executive chairman Dato' Faisal Zelman

The MoU, which is valid for six months from the signing, will be the framework from which CGTSB and Smart Sabah explore collaboration leading to a JV for the dashboard's planning, design, development, implementation and maintenance.



Central Global is a producer of industrial masking tapes and label stocks as well as general building contractor while Smart Sabah is a state-owned company offering information, communication and technology services as well as other related management and security consultancy services.



Executive Chairman of Central Global, Dato' Faisal Zelman said: "We welcome the discussions on the feasibility of working with Smart Sabah for the construction of the dashboard for the state's Ministry of Finance. We look forward to having fruitful discussions on this project and will announce accordingly if there are any updates or progress".



"We continue to explore business opportunities for the Company's construction arm while finalising the purchase of machinery that will increase our masking tapes production capacity by 250%. These initiatives and discussions are ongoing and will ensure the sustainability of our business despite the challenges of the past year-and-a-half."



Contact:

Hakim Juraimi

Email: h.juraimi@swanconsultancy.biz





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Central Global Berhad

Sectors: Engineering, Construct, Engineering, Local Biz

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

