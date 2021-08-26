Thursday, 26 August 2021, 15:41 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: The Executive Centre The Executive Centre Expands Its Central Footprint With The Help Of CBRE By Securing Prime Space In AIA Central

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - As demand for flexible workspaces in Hong Kong continues to grow, Asia's leading premium flexible office solutions provider, The Executive Centre (TEC), is expanding its portfolio in the City. Assisted by CBRE Hong Kong, the company has secured another prime location in Central to satisfy rising demand for top-tier flexible workspace.

AIA Central, 1 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong

The Executive Centre

"This modern, flexible and well-equipped workspace situated in a highly desirable location will be an attractive proposition for clients, particularly those in the financial services sector," says Ada Fung, Executive Director, Head of Advisory & Transaction Services - Office Services, CBRE Hong Kong. "We're delighted to have played an important role in securing the entire 15th floor of AIA Central at 1 Connaught Road, encompassing approximately 15,000 sq. ft. of lettable space."



Nadia Zhu, Regional Managing Director of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan of The Executive Centre, is excited to be adding another prime Grade-A office space to the company's existing portfolio, and to offer turn-key office space solutions to a wider audience with the aim of empowering productivity and facilitating meaningful business collaboration.



"At TEC, we're confident that Hong Kong will remain a key global business hub for years to come. As a business that has over 25 years of operational experience, we are committed to both continuing our growth and supporting our clients as they grow. Each of our Centres offers a prestigious address with advanced infrastructure such as private offices, business concierges, meeting rooms, coworking spaces and event spaces to meet our clients' every business need," said Nadia Zhu.



The future of work is shifting to a more hybrid model, and flexibility is essential for future workspace strategies. Flexible workspaces such as the new TEC Centre at AIA Central opens up the possibility for an agile, mobile and reactive workforce, which in turn bolsters business resiliency. Once the new location at AIA Central opens in November 2021, TEC will have 11 Centres in Hong Kong totaling over 232,000 sq. ft. of floor space. The company's seven locations in Central, including One IFC and Hong Kong Club Building, were also secured by CBRE previously.



The new TEC office space at AIA Central will embrace a new design direction by designer Fiona Hardie ID, featuring a neutral hue of white and grey. Minimalist details and clean lines combining with organic profiles will provide a sense of fluidity and movement to the workspace, while the mixed use of marble, timber, satin nickel, and gently textured hand applied wall finishes will add details to the beautiful contemporary workspace.



About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.



About The Executive Centre

The Executive Centre (TEC) opened its doors in Hong Kong in 1994 and today boasts over 150+ centres in 32 cities and 14 markets. It is the third largest serviced office business in Asia with annual turnover in excess of US$237 million.



The Executive Centre caters to ambitious professionals and industry leaders looking for more than just an office space - they are looking for a place for their organization to thrive. TEC has cultivated an environment designed for success with a global network spanning Greater China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, India, Sri Lanka, the Middle East, and Australia, with sights to go further and grow faster. Each Executive Centre offers a prestigious address with the advanced infrastructure to pre-empt, meet, and exceed the needs of its Members. Walking with Members through every milestone and achievement, The Executive Centre empowers ambitious professionals and organizations to succeed.



Privately owned and headquartered in Hong Kong, TEC provides first class Private and Shared Workspaces, Business Concierge Services, and Meeting & Conference facilities to suit any business' needs.



For more information, please visit www.executivecentre.com



Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theexecutivecentre/

And on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-executive-centre/



