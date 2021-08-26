Thursday, 26 August 2021, 14:47 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Nissin Foods Company Limited Nissin Foods named "Food Partner of Hong Kong, China Delegation to Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games"

HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kicks off today! Nissin Foods Company Limited ("Nissin Foods", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is named Food Partner of Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, reiterating its commitment to support the development of sports and local athletes in Hong Kong.



Hong Kong Boccia representatives Tse Tak Wah and Ho Yuen Ki received the supportive gift packs prepared by Nissin Foods before their departure to Tokyo.

Nissin Foods pressed ahead to support the Olympic-qualified athletes from Hong Kong at a time when the Tokyo 2020 Olympic was still clouded with uncertainty early last year. As a sponsor of the local delegation, the brand is thrilled to see Hong Kong's athletes have marked a historic showing at the recently concluded Olympic Games, bringing home six medals - one gold, two silvers and bronzes.



Today, Nissin Foods is pleased to announce extending its support to the local elite athletes with disabilities, not only as the Food Partner of Hong Kong, China Delegation to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, but also to the upcoming 11th National Games for Persons with Disabilities to be held in Shaanxi Provence in October and the Bahrain 2021 Asian Youth Para Games in December.



For the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games set to take place from 24 August to 5 September, a total of 24 athletes will represent Hong Kong in eight sports, namely: archery, athletics, badminton, boccia, equestrian, swimming, table tennis and wheelchair fencing.



Mr. Kiyotaka Ando, Executive Director, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Nissin Foods, said: "Hong Kong athletes have participated in 12 Paralympic Games since 1972 and achieved outstanding results by capturing a total of 126 medals. We are moved and inspired by the courage and perseverance of the athletes, particularly during such uncertain time under the threat of Covid-19. We wish all athletes to break through their limits and the Hong Kong, China Delegation to find yet another success in Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. We also call for Hong Kong people to join us and cheer for each and every Hong Kong Paralympian!"



"Nissin Foods would also like to send our heartfelt appreciation for the efforts of The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games for bringing together all the elite athletes around the world amid the pandemic-impacted difficult time, showcasing the spirit of the Olympic Movement to promote friendship, solidarity and fair play to the fullest," Mr. Ando said.



In pursuit of its founder Mr Momofuku Ando's belief that "eating and sports as the two axles of health", Nissin Foods has been an active sponsor of local sports activities and athletes in order to contribute to the development of sports in Hong Kong. With a strong belief that more sustainable measures are needed to fully maximise the city's potential in sports development, the Group will continue to groom budding athletes in local matches and training while sponsoring local elite athletes in international tournaments and games.



About Nissin Foods Company Limited

Nissin Foods Company Limited (The "Group"; Stock code: 1475) is a renowned food company in Hong Kong and the PRC with a diversified portfolio of well-known and highly popular brands and the largest instant noodle company in Hong Kong. The Group officially established its presence in Hong Kong in 1984. The Group primarily manufactures and sells instant noodles, frozen foods and other food products under its two core corporate brands, namely "NISSIN" and "DOLL" together with a diversified portfolio of iconic household premium food brands. The Group's five flagship product brands, namely "Cup Noodles", "Demae Iccho", "Doll Instant Noodle", "Doll Dim Sum" and "Fuku" are also among the most popular choices in their respective food product categories in Hong Kong. In the PRC market, the Group has introduced technology innovation through the "ECO Cup" concept into the market and primarily focuses its sales efforts in first-and second-tier cities located in the eastern and southern parts of the PRC.



Nissin Foods is a constituent of eight Hang Seng Indexes, namely: Hang Seng Composite Index, Hang Seng Consumer Goods & Services Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong MidCap & SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Stock Connect Hong Kong SmallCap Index, Hang Seng SCHK Mainland China Companies Index, Hang Seng SCHK ex-AH Companies Index, and Hang Seng Small Cap (Investable) Index. For more information, please visit www.nissingroup.com.hk.



About Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled

The Hong Kong Paralympic Committee & Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKPC&SAPD), previously named the Hong Kong Sports Association for the Physically Disabled (HKSAPD), was established in 1972 under the leadership of Founding President Prof. Sir Harry Fang and a group of rehabilitation enthusiasts. The Association plans, organizes, develops and promotes sports to the physically impaired so they could enjoy fun of sports and lead a healthy lifestyle. The Association also plays the role of National Paralympic Committee (NPC) in developing and selecting athletes to represent Hong Kong in Paralympic Games and competitions sanctioned by international sports federations.



The Association officially renamed as HKPC&SAPD as requested by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) in 2005 to duly reflect the NPC role which the Association has been undertaking since its establishment. As the NPC of HKSAR, the Association is committed to promoting Paralympic Movement in Hong Kong, as well as enabling local Para athletes to achieve sporting excellence.

Website: https://www.hkparalympic.org/

HK Delegation Website: https://tokyo2020.hkparalympic.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HKPCSAPD/







