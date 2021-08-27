Friday, 27 August 2021, 10:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Aug 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Project Finance & Project Financial Modelling online masterclass and it will be commencing live on 27 September 2021.



Today's project finance (PF) transactions require a higher level of expertise not only in programming more sophisticated and flexible financial models, but also in incorporating the latest risk mitigation and credit enhancement instruments. While higher standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) impact management are being demanded of all major capital projects worldwide, more options and models for ESG mitigation, insurance, guarantee products, and financing instruments are now available.



The objective of this course is to provide participants with an enhanced understanding of the practical & documentation requirements of all interested parties to today's PF transaction. This programme provides participants with proven PF analytical strategies and transaction structuring techniques which will enable participants to quantitatively assess risks, resolve constraints, and reach project financial closure. This programme is also designed to enhance the check lists and benchmark metrics by which participants can reduce losses and which will be viewed favourably by both management and the regulatory community.



Course Sessions:



- Limited-recourse PF models & key requirements

- Managing PF transactions & stages of the deal

- PF documentation management, risk analysis models & ESG mitigation options

- Sources of PF funding, financing instruments & guarantee products; credit enhancements & bankability techniques

- PF financial model design requirements, presentation & formatting standards

- Programming financial statements, cash flows, profit & loss statements and managing international accounting standards

- Projecting PF balance sheets, SPV reserve accounts, PF refinancing, and conducting sensitivity analyses

- PF model stress-testing, overseeing Monte Carlo simulation analyses, and modelling for credit enhancements



Case studies of PF transactions will feature the real-world details of PF Info memos, feasibility studies, impact assessments, and PF agreements to provide first-hand understanding of the challenges of PF transactions. Discussions will place participants into the practical roles of key management decision-makers who not only need to analyze and understand PF investment proposals, but who have to make real-world decisions on transactions.



As a result of actively engaging in this program's methodology, participants will be able to make practical decisions on PF strategies, projects, and transactions for your organizations following the workshop's completion.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



