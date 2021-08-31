Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 09:15 HKT/SGT
Share:
Jinjiang, China: Speeding Up to Build the City of Sports
In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Jinjiang brand and Olympic athletes shone together

Jinjiang, China, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - After the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Chinese sports delegation sent a letter of thanks to Anta, Shua, Joeone and other Jinjiang enterprises. From "Made in Jinjiang" focusing on livelihood products, to "Intelligent Manufacturing in Jinjiang" full of core scientific and technological competitiveness, Jinjiang brands have been continuously improving the scientific and technological value of China's sports equipment, and making breakthroughs and creating glory together with Olympic athletes.

At present, Jinjiang fully implements the strategies of "healthy China", "sports power" and "national fitness", and takes the opportunity of holding major international events to fully promote the construction of a sports city.

Jinjiang elements in the Olympic Games

In the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Jinjiang brand and Olympic athletes shone together.

Anta made high-tech "Champion Dragon Outfit" for Chinese sports delegations; Shua Sports provided a variety of professional training equipment for Chinese sports delegations; Joeone Group provided the entrance dress of the opening ceremony for the Chinese sports delegation - "a good start"; Gong Lijiao, who fought in the Olympic Games for the fourth time, wore special shoes optimized for dozens of times by Xtep and won the first Olympic gold medal in her 21-year career with a personal best score of 20.58 meters.

Jinjiang brands have always been a solid backing for Chinese athletes. At present, Jinjiang sports brands are taking the opportunity of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games to accelerate its development in ice and snow sports.

"Intelligent Manufacturing in Jinjiang" also witnessed that foreign athletes won medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games-American athlete, Katie Zaferes, won the bronze medal in the Triathlon (women's individual) wearing "Qu!kfoam*" from 361 Degrees Sports.

Jinjiang sample of sports industry

Since Jinjiang became the third national sports industry base in China, it has always supported and cultivated the sports industry as an important pillar industry; led by Anta, 361 Degrees SPORTS, Qiaodan and other large-scale sports enterprises, it has been driving the sports equipment industry to extend to the whole chain of the sports industry, continuously expanding and strengthening the sports industry economy, and making the "Sports City" a new name card of Jinjiang.

At present, the total output value of Jinjiang sports and related industries exceeds RMB 200 billion. There are 4 demonstration units of national sports industry base, ranking first in county-level cities of Fujian Province. In order to expand the influence of the sports industry, Jinjiang holds China (Jinjiang) International Footwear Expo every year which was upgraded to an international sports industry expo in 2016.

Jinjiang will seize the opportunity to vigorously develop sports services such as competition performance, sports training, fitness and leisure, sports intermediary and so on; take the opportunity of hosting the 18th ISF Gymnasiade (School Summer Games) to promote sports consumption, and strive to achieve an output value of more than RMB 250 billion by 2025.

Exploration of Jinjiang benefiting the people by competition

In recent years, according to the concept of "prospering the city with competition, promoting production with competition, benefiting the people with competition" and "running events is running the city", Jinjiang has been striving to maximize the effect of events and improve the quality of the city while holding successful events.

Jinjiang will build a "one mountain and one water" slow travel system and public welfare leisure places such as Baxian Mountain and Oasis Park. Free leisure and fitness parks, basketball courts, gate stadium and other sports facilities will be arranged around communities and villages to create a "10 minute sports circle" and improve national sports facilities. On this basis, led by the Nationwide Fitness Campaign, Jinjiang has held more than 2,000 events every year, successfully creating a number of mass events with diversified characteristics.

Taking advantage of major events, Jinjiang invested RMB 230 million to build the largest national fitness center in the province and RMB 445 million to build Jinjiang Youth Sports School. At present, 30 venues for 18th ISF Gymnasiade (School Summer Games) have been completed and put into use as scheduled. Among them, more than 60% have been built up in schools and will be owned by schools and transformed into sports venues for students after such event. About 30% public venues will be operated by companies and open to the public.

Contact: Lisa Wu, email: lisa_wu916@163.com
Source: https://www.qzwb.com/gb/content/2021-08/20/content_7102418.htm


Topic: Miscellaneous Achievement
Source:
Sectors: Fashion & Apparel, Sports
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CDB Leasing Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2021 23:32 HKT/SGT
Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona  
Aug 30, 2021 20:30 HKT/SGT
Alltronics Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong  
Aug 30, 2021 18:40 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Damping Force Adjustment Absorber Adopted by Toyota for New Land Cruiser  
Aug 30, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Participate in a Joint Study for the Establishment of a Commercial-scale SAF Production Technology and the Creation of a Supply Chain  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Electrolyte manufacturers are expanding for the global competition, the high-end solvent supplier Shida Shenghua becomes the key enterprise  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Stake Your ETH (8.55% APR) and Reinvest Locked Funds  
Aug 30, 2021 17:05 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 13:31 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       