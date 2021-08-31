Monday, 30 August 2021, 07:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Announces Brand New Online Workshop on Offshore Wind

Singapore, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has announced a brand new online workshop - Offshore Wind and it will be commencing live on 26 October 2021. A comprehensive online course to one of renewable energy's fastest-growing sectors.



This is a business-focused training seminar designed to provide business developers and investors with an accessible and concise, yet comprehensive understanding of the many facets of these capital-intensive and lengthy projects.



Offshore wind projects are very different from their onshore cousins, both in terms of the components required and the project development and installation processes involved. From turbines and timescales to cabling and costs, the scales are often supersized - with clear economic and practical rationale for this.



This course will lead attendees through the technologies, processes and financial return and risk considerations for those involved in offshore wind project development. Explanations will be provided in clear, business-friendly language accessible to non-engineers. Trends and emerging disruptive technologies, such as floating turbines and integrations with other clean energy solutions, will be introduced and placed into context.



If you need a valuable, up-to-the-minute and independent introduction to the fast-growing offshore wind sector, this online course provides a unique learning opportunity.



Among the key points to be addressed



- Essential offshore wind farm components and installation processes

- How has offshore wind turbine technology diverged from that utilised onshore

- Key delivery risks at various stages in a project's life

- Challenges to consider in operating an offshore wind farm

- Key drivers of financing and financial return in offshore wind projects

- Essential policy and market trends to consider in forward planning

- Status of floating wind, and how it will impact the industry

- Other emerging technology and technology integration trends

- Which markets and geographies offer the greatest growth potential?



Want to learn more?

Simply email to emilia@infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/offshore-wind .



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210

Email: emilia@infocusinternational.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Infocus International Group

Sectors: Trade Shows, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

