Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Monday, 30 August 2021, 18:40 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd
Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the announcement dated in respect to "Notification for Change in Use of Fund by the Capital Partnership and the 2nd Series of Unsecured Convertible Bond with Stock Acquisition Rights", Quantum Solutions, through Asia TeleTech Investment Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, invested in Limited Partnership ("LLP") which in turn has invested in SenseTime Group Inc. ("STG"). The Group noticed that STG had filed an initial public offering (IPO) application with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 27, 2021.

Details of this IPO will be disclosed as soon as possible after confirmation.

Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. Company Summary
Company name: Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd.
(Second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 2338)
Address: 102-0073. Kudan VIGAS Bldg. 3F, 1-10-9 Kudan Kita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: SHAO YUN, Chairman of the board
Capital: 2,559 million yen
Businesses: Content development and distribution Software development
Company URL: https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/en/




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd
Sectors: Daily Finance, Energy, Daily News, Alternative Energy, EVs, Transportation
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
CDB Leasing Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2021 23:32 HKT/SGT
Liberty Star Executes a Financing Agreement for Drilling Red Rock Canyon Gold Project, in Cochise County, Arizona  
Aug 30, 2021 20:30 HKT/SGT
Alltronics Announces 2021 Interim Results  
Aug 30, 2021 20:00 HKT/SGT
Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong  
Aug 30, 2021 18:40 HKT/SGT
Hitachi: Damping Force Adjustment Absorber Adopted by Toyota for New Land Cruiser  
Aug 30, 2021 18:18 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Power to Participate in a Joint Study for the Establishment of a Commercial-scale SAF Production Technology and the Creation of a Supply Chain  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Electrolyte manufacturers are expanding for the global competition, the high-end solvent supplier Shida Shenghua becomes the key enterprise  
Aug 30, 2021 17:55 HKT/SGT
Stake Your ETH (8.55% APR) and Reinvest Locked Funds  
Aug 30, 2021 17:05 HKT/SGT
Mazda Production and Sales Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 15:51 HKT/SGT
Toyota Releases Sales, Production, and Export Results for July 2021  
Aug 30, 2021 13:31 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Asia Insights Forum 2021
6  -  10   September
Virtual
MOVE Asia
7  -  9   September
Virtual
NextBigTech Asia 2021
7  -  9   September
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Accounting & Finance Show Asia
21  -  22   September
Virtual
2nd NXT CX Summit India 2021
22   September
Virtual
DCCI Summit 2021
28  -  29   September
Virtual
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       