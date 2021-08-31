Monday, 30 August 2021, 18:40 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd Quantum Solutions' Capital Alliance Partner Applies for IPO in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Aug 30, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - According to the announcement dated in respect to "Notification for Change in Use of Fund by the Capital Partnership and the 2nd Series of Unsecured Convertible Bond with Stock Acquisition Rights", Quantum Solutions, through Asia TeleTech Investment Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, invested in Limited Partnership ("LLP") which in turn has invested in SenseTime Group Inc. ("STG"). The Group noticed that STG had filed an initial public offering (IPO) application with The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on August 27, 2021.



Details of this IPO will be disclosed as soon as possible after confirmation.



Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd. Company Summary

Company name: Quantum Solutions Co.,Ltd.

(Second section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 2338)

Address: 102-0073. Kudan VIGAS Bldg. 3F, 1-10-9 Kudan Kita, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative: SHAO YUN, Chairman of the board

Capital: 2,559 million yen

Businesses: Content development and distribution Software development

Company URL: https://www.quantum-s.co.jp/en/









Topic: Press release summary

Source: Quantum Solutions Co., Ltd

Sectors: Daily Finance, Energy, Daily News, Alternative Energy, EVs, Transportation

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

