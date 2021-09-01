Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Yiche
Yiche's car-themed super party promotes 43,900 cars in August
Yiche held a car-themed super party, which promoted the sales of 43,900 cars in August

BEIJING, Aug 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Yiche, China's leading auto IT company, teamed up with China's top TV stations to launch the "Super August 18th Car Carnival Night" on August 18. China's leading auto manufactures and dealers participated in the event, launching a grand August car promotion campaign.

Yiche teamed with China's top TV stations to launch "Super August 18th Car Carnival Night", a car-themed super party and grand August automobile promotion campaign. (Image: Yiche).

More than 50 well-known Chinese stars, singers, bands and pianists, including Jay Chou and Lang Lang, were invited to participate in the two-and-a-half-hour party, and provided songs, dances and piano performances. The evening also included 5 Car Super XR shows and interactive Celebrity Car Shows.

The evening showcased the highlights and selling points of the cars through beautiful staging and XR/MR along with other technologies. The gala also offered more than 150 half-price cars and hundreds of millions of dollars in car purchase discounts.

The gala attracted more than 221 million online viewers, making it the biggest August marketing event in China's auto industry history. According to data at the end of the night, "Super August 18th Car Carnival Night" resulted in 43,900 car orders and a turnover of 6.42 billion yuan. The event was an enormous success.

Yiche believed that a car-themed carnival could activate the market and boost consumption during the summer, which is traditionally an off-season for the Chinese auto market.

Liu Xiaoke, president of Yiche, said he hoped that the event would increase brand influence and sales opportunities for major auto manufacturers and open up the consumer potential of the Chinese auto market.

Yiche, founded in 2000, is a well-known Chinese auto IT company. It was listed on the NYSE in 2010. In 2020, it was acquired by Tencent, a well-known Chinese company, becoming privatized again. Hundreds of millions of Chinese users use the Yiche platform to view auto information and buy new and used cars. Yiche also provides digital marketing solutions for Chinese car manufacturers and car dealers. Visit Yiche at www.yiche.com.

Contact:
Han Xiaotang, Yiche
E: hanying3@yiche.com
U: https://www.yiche.com



Topic: Press release summary
Source: Yiche
Sectors: Daily Finance, Automotive
http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

