Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 11:57 HKT/SGT Share: Mediwelcome Announces 2021 Interim Results Committed to Building a Deeply Vertical Service Platform for Internet Healthcare

Deepen Efforts in the Development of the Chronic Diseases Field

Realize Diversified Business Development

HONG KONG, Aug 31, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The largest provider in the Integrated Healthcare Marketing Solutions Market of cardio-cerebral-vascular diseases (CCVDs), Mediwelcome Healthcare Management & Technology Inc. ("Mediwelcome" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce the unaudited consolidated interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 (the "Reporting Period" or the "First half of 2021").



During the Period, Mediwelcome maintained a positive growth momentum. The Group's total revenue reached approximately RMB339.8 million, representing an increase of approximately 145.0% YoY. Gross profit increased by 27.3% YoY to RMB35.8 million.



Revenue by service type For the six months ended 30 June (RMB'000)

2021 Proportion 2020 Proportion Change

Medical conference services 208,510 61.4% 75,087 54.1% 177.7%

Patient education and screening services 74,321 21.9% 27,453 19.8% 170.7%

Marketing strategy and consulting services 51,046 15.0% 33,151 23.9% 54.0%

CRO services 4,092 1.2% 2,920 2.1% 40.1%

Internet hospital services 1,827 0.5% 70 0.1% 2,510.0%

Total 339,796 100.0% 138,681 100.0% 145.0%



Steady Business Growth and Committed to Building a Deeply Vertical Service Platform for Internet Healthcare



In the first half of the year, Mediwelcome continued to expand and solidify its integrated healthcare marketing solutions, broaden CRO services and develop internet hospital services. During the Reporting Period, online medical seminars increased due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and more medical NGOs and pharmaceutical companies have engaged the Group to organize online medical seminars, therefore led to an increase of 177.7% YoY to RMB208.5 million in terms of the revenue from the medical conference service. In terms of patient education and screening services, the Group has successfully shifted most of its onsite patient education and screening services to its online platforms which can access more participants and increase the contract value of each project. During the Reporting Period, the revenue from the patient education and screening services was approximately RMB 74.3 million with an increase of 170.7% YoY. Meanwhile, the Group provided marketing strategy and consulting services to assist 3 customers in formulating and implementing effective business strategies to expand their markets. Thus, the Group's revenue from the marketing strategy and consulting services increased 54.0% YoY to RMB51.0 million. Since the Group began to offer CRO services in late 2019, it leveraged its long-term and stable business relationships with pharmaceutical companies, combined with the high quality services and physicians network to steadily expand the service. In first half of 2021, the Group's revenue from CRO services increased by 40.1% YoY to RMB4.1 million.



Mediwelcome leveraged on its resources advantages accumulated throughout the years from its service system, the Group is committed to building a service platform for Internet healthcare that is deeply vertical so as to provide professional and differentiated platform services to both doctors and patients. Through the dedicated application (the "APP"), doctors are able to transfer their patients from offline clinic to an exclusive online smart one, and patients are able to interact with their attending doctors through the platform, schedule online follow-up consultations, thus creating a highly sticky, efficient, accurate and dedicated interaction system for doctors and patients. In the first half of 2021, the Group's internet hospital service revenue increased 25 times YoY to RMB 1.8 million. As of June 30, 2021, there were 26,629 registered physician users and 47,614 patient users on the respective version of Doctor+, representing a 690.2% and 391.0%, respectively. As of the same day, the cumulative number of online patient consultations was 44,534, an increase of 577% compared to last year. The active patient number increased from 3,194 as of 30 June 2020 to 6,918 million as of 30 June 2021.



For the six months ended 30 June

The cumulative number of registered user on Doctor+ medical platform 2021 2020 Change

Registered physician users 26,629 3,370 690.2%

Registered patient users 47,614 9,697 391.0%

Online patient consultations 44,534 6,578 577.0%

Active patient number 6,918 3,194 116.6%



Deepen Efforts on the Development of Chronic Diseases Area and Realize Diversified Business Development



Building on its existing business in chronic diseases health management, Mediwelcome continues to deepen its efforts to help more outstanding pharmaceutical companies, both domestic and foreign, to gain edges in market competition. Mediwelcome established business partnerships with 5 domestic and foreign pharmaceutical companies in the first half of 2021. The expansion into new medical fields also injected new impetus for Mediwelcome's efficient growth. On top of the existing cardiovascular and cerebrovascular services, it keeps extending into new areas such as radiology, medical imaging, rare diseases and oncology, thereby diversifying the business development. As for business models, it has upgraded from an in-hospital one into the current out-of-hospital retail terminal service model, which has significantly broadened the overall coverage of Mediwelcome's business. At the same time, by establishing partnerships with 4 Non-Governmental Organizations, Mediwelcome kept contributing to the development of the chronic diseases field through it's engagement in public welfare. Mediwelcome has refined it's years of experience in serving foreign pharmaceutical companies and helped many domestic companies achieve leapfrog development and support domestic pharmaceutical companies to rise and take off.



Explore to Develop Internet Healthcare Business and Digitalization and Create an Innovative Medical and Health Ecological System



Looking forward, Mediwelcome will will keep exploring to develop internet healthcare business and digitalization based on digital healthcare platforms to create an innovative digital healthcare business model. On 14 July 2021, Mediwelcome together with Hanwang Technology Co. and the other six companies have entered into an agreement to establish an in-depth cooperation on such aspects as precision medicine and smart medical hardware, which includes industry alliance cooperation, research cooperation and business cooperation. It will lay a solid foundation for the Group's AI medical service platform development in the future.



Based on the real-world data and the Group's experience covering the entire journey of patients, Mediwelcome will further explore the unmet needs of stakeholders in the healthcare industry to define and establish a comprehensive healthcare service system covering disease prevention and screening, diagnosis and treatment, rehabilitation and healthcare management. Meanwhile, Mediwelcome will further optimize its internet medical service platform in deep vertical field by ongoing consolidation of its unique advantages and efficient integration of internal and external resources, so as to provide digital solutions based on real-world medical scenarios. The Group will launch digital health management business for chronic disease patients in vertical field and a customized patient follow-up and management service model, which enables doctors to efficiently manage their own patients, meets the requirements of medical and health institutions for patient follow-up management. By collaboration with industry-leading resources, the Group will also explore and develop digital medical products for chronic disease patients, and create a fully-integrated medical ecosystem covering disease prevention and screening, diagnosis and treatment, functional rehabilitation and health management. Mediwelcome will strive to improve the efficiency of chronic disease diagnosis and treatment with medical expertise as the core, internet medical platform as the conduit, as well as bring changes to healthcare outcome of patients, with an aim to jointly creating the innovative medical and health ecological system of Mediwelcome.



About Mediwelcome Healthcare Management & Technology Inc.

Mediwelcome is the largest provider in the Integrated Healthcare Marketing Solutions Market for cardio-cerebral-vascular diseases, which primarily includes medical conference services, patient education and screening services and marketing strategy and consulting services with the goal to establish a platform which allow each key constituent of the CCVD healthcare ecosystem to communicate closely. Mediwelcome leverages high quality medical resources to extend traditional diagnosis to Internet, provides digital healthcare and construct precision medicine for chronic diseases and neurological diseases as well as patient healthcare management platform.

Our products are designed from medical institution and doctors' perspectives with an aim to build a comprehensive medical management platform, to consolidate the relationship between diagnoses and patient behaviours, then analyze and evaluate by artificial intelligence, commercialized drugs and medical device services with real-word research, clinical research and precise medical healthcare solution. We focus on the field of noncommunicable diseases especially digitalization management solution in neurological diseases, and evaluate the intervention of solution through a profession medical perspective, stiving to change patients' illnesses and improve their health status.



Five of the global top ten pharmaceutical companies are the Group's customers in the past three years. As of June 30, 2021, there were 26,629 registered physician users and 47,614 patient users on the respective version of Doctor+. On 14 July 2021, Mediwelcome together with Hanwang Technology Co. and the other six companies have entered into an agreement to establish an in-depth cooperation which includes industry alliance cooperation, research cooperation and business cooperation. It lays a solid foundation for the Group's AI medical service platform development in the future.







Topic: Press release summary

Source:

Sectors: Daily Finance, Healthcare & Pharm

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

