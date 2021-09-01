Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  Wednesday, September 1, 2021
Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT
Source: iSend Logistics Malaysia
iSend Logistics Malaysia Partners IKOBANA to Expand Delivery Business Nationwide
Customers guaranteed fast and reliable last-mile delivery

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - iSend Logistics Malaysia ("iSend"), a logistics and warehousing specialist and a subsidiary of MAA Group Berhad, is expanding its last-mile delivery services through a partnership with Ikobana Sdn Bhd ("IKOBANA"), a homegrown courier and freight forwarding services provider established in 2006, with 70 outlets across Peninsular Malaysia.

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the lockdowns, has quickened the pace of digital adoption among consumers as well as businesses, with an ensuing boom in e-commerce transactions. According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, for the second quarter ended 30 June 2021, e-commerce income grew by 23.3% to RM267.6 billion compared to the same quarter in 2020 while compared to the first quarter ended 31 March 2021, income grew by 5.1%.

For the whole of 2020, e-commerce income grew by 32.7% to RM896.4 billion as the COVID-19 lockdowns boosted not only online retail transactions but also transactions among businesses particularly in the manufacturing and services sectors.

"Set against this backdrop, an important feature in this 'chain' is the delivery provider. Whilst online transactions are a fun - and occasionally, therapeutic - way of 'surviving' these gloomy times, what's NOT so fun is waiting for that much anticipated delivery, and if you're the sender, not knowing whether your items will be delivered safely - and in one piece - to the recipient," said Zamri Rahman, iSend Logistics General Manager.

Tapping into this current landscape, iSend, a full-suite, land-based logistics provider and warehousing company, which has its main warehousing operations in the Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and soon in Kuantan and Melaka, is offering personalised, cost-efficient, fast and reliable courier delivery services, not only to its corporate clients but also to the public.

"This strategic partnership between iSend and IKOBANA will provide an opportunity for us to demonstrate our position in Malaysia's first and last mile delivery market. To keep up with the e-commerce boom in Malaysia, iSend will be focusing on partnerships, ramping up investment into technology and strengthening operations. We've identified gaps in consumer demand and will be offering exciting and newly improved products and services soon," explained Zamri.

Elaborating, he shared, "We plan in the next five years to expand across Malaysia by having at least 99 satellite stations with the support of seven hubs in each region. We currently have six distribution centres and 60 satellite stations in Malaysia." The company also has a presence and originates from the Philippines.

Customers using IKOBANA's iShop to drop and send off goods can now select iSend as their fast and reliable last-mile delivery provider and enjoy special rates. At the same time, IKOBANA will provide the best shipping comparisons from reputable courier companies online and offline, which is good value for money especially for supply-chain customers, who will also save time in the decision-making process.

Ikobana President, En Nurhazli Ghazali, said, "iSend's first/last mile operations enables point-to-point delivery service. IKOBANA outlets can now offer home pick-up for parcels using our mobile app. With the pandemic, customers are more familiar doing transactions on the internet and are happy not to go outside".

