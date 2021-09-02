Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited Ev Dynamics Receives Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award 2020 Accolade Celebrates Outstanding Environmental and Green Initiatives Benefiting Countries Along the Belt and Road

HONG KONG, Sept 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", Stock Code: 476, together with its subsidiaries, collectively "Ev Dynamics" or the "Group"), a provider of new energy vehicles and technology integrated solutions, is honored to have received the Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award 2020 from the BOCHK Corporate Environmental Leadership Awards (the "Awards"), organized by the Federation of Hong Kong Industries and sponsored by the Bank of China (Hong Kong).

Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics (second from left) receives the Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award 2020 on behalf of the Company's subsidiaries, namely China Dynamics New Energy Technology Company Limited and Chongqing Suitong New Energy Automotive Manufacturing Company Limited

The Awards recognize enterprises amongst the manufacturing and services sector in Hong Kong and the Pan-Pearl River Delta that actively utilize environmentally conscious practices and promote the reduction of environmentally damaging footprints in these regions, and the Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award specifically honors enterprises that have achieved an outstanding performance in terms of sustainability and green initiatives and have made significant contributions to the creation of positive environmental impacts in countries or regions along the Belt and Road.



On behalf of the Company's subsidiaries, namely China Dynamics New Energy Technology Company Limited and Chongqing Suitong New Energy Automotive Manufacturing Company Limited, Mr. Cheung Ngan, Chairman of Ev Dynamics, received the Belt and Road Environmental Leadership Recognition Award. Mr. Cheung said: "As the only Hong Kong-based new energy vehicle company that covers design, manufacturing and distribution, we are delighted to receive the award and are proud to help drive the green initiative along the Belt and Road. We believe that clean energy is the future and key to the sustainable development of society, the economy and the environment for the next generation."



The Company has developed several eco-friendly initiatives in the Belt and Road regions in the past year, such as a cooperation with GET Worldwide, Inc., a provider of new-energy vehicles and integrated technology solutions, to provide a long-term supply of COMET electric buses, to be used as eco-friendly public transportation in the Philippines.



These electric buses, which run on fast-charging lithium-ion batteries, are equipped with full air-conditioning and a retractable ramp that has been specially designed to meet the needs of persons with disabilities and the elderly. Leveraging the Group's advanced cloud-based software, which monitors the vehicle's diagnostics to determine potential maintenance issues, thus significantly improving vehicle safety and performance, the electric bus will be able to deliver an efficient, reliable and comfortable transport service to the public. Developed in part to replace jeepneys (the most popular mode of transportation in the Philippines), which significantly contribute to urban air pollution, COMET buses will help to create a solution that will not only improve the country's air quality, but people's lives.



About Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited (Stock Code: 476)

Ev Dynamics (Holdings) Limited is a pioneer and a prominent player in China's new energy commercial vehicles market, as well as a whole-vehicle manufacturer of specialty passenger vehicles and new energy passenger vehicles. It is an integrated driving and logistics solutions provider with a solid technological foundation in diverse areas including new energy platform power systems and their key components. The Group has a production base in Chongqing and it has developed its sales network in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Asia Pacific and South America.



