Source: Infocus International Group Infocus International Announces Online Masterclass on Electricity Economics

Singapore, Sept 2, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has launched the Electricity Economics in Changing Electricity Markets online course and it will be commencing live on 15 November 2021. Throughout the four sessions, you will understand the new economics of power markets in a low-carbon world.



This is an essential course for those generating and trading electricity and for those responsible for policy within the power industry. It leads participants through a clear, accessible and thorough examination of the economics of power generation, from power plant cost influences to end-customer prices.



It contextualises this analysis with key consideration of industry drivers and trends, including increasingly liberalised and competitive markets, evolving policy support and management frameworks, the growth and integration of renewable power sources, and the restructuring of power systems towards more decentralised operations.



We'll examine these key questions:



- Which variables drive the economics of electricity generation?

- How do generation costs combine with other factors to produce end-use electricity prices?

- How are current technology & system trends impacting electricity costs and prices?

- What are policymakers doing to keep costs down?

- Who are the key stakeholders and influencers on electricity economics?

- What are the value-chain impacts of market liberalisation and competition?

- How are solar and wind power (and other low-carbon options) changing market environments?

...and many more!



The presenter allows for and encourages plenty of Q&A and discusses the issues from multiple stakeholder perspectives; including power plant owners, investors, policymakers and energy customers.



Want to learn more?

Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit www.infocusinternational.com/electricityeconomics-online.



About Infocus International Group



Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.



Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.



Emilia Mok

Tel: +65 6325 0210 |

Email: emilia@infocusinternational.com

Website: www.infocusinternational.com





