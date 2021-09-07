Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Tuesday, September 7, 2021
Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 05:00 HKT/SGT
Source: Bit2Me
Bit2Me Raises 5 Million Euros as Phase One of ICO Sells Out in Under 60 Seconds

MADRID, Sept 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bit2Me has closed the first phase of its ICO (Initial Coin Offering) in just 59 seconds, raising a figure of 5 million euros. This is the most successful token issue ever launched in Spain. The second phase will start on September 13 and the third phase on September 21.


Record-Breaking ICO

The Spanish cryptocurrencies platform had already raised 2.5 million in a private round in early August. In total, it has achieved an investment of 7.5 million euros through its B2M token, which can be reserved from the official website

After the success of the first phase, the company is preparing the second phase of the ICO, which will take place on September 13, with the greatest of guarantees. The third and final phase will start on September 21. It is possible to join the queue for both and schedule a purchase through a form available on the website.

On September 6, Bit2Me issued a total of 500 million tokens. Another 500 million will be put into circulation in the second phase, while 250 million will be launched in the third phase. In total, Bit2Me will issue 1.25 billion tokens.

Global Appeal

The interest in the ICO was so great in the days prior to the first phase that the company opened operations in 13 other countries in order to meet demand. In this way, citizens of Uruguay, Panama, Colombia, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Dominica, Martinique, and Guyana had the opportunity to invest in B2M. These countries join the more than 70 others in which B2M operates.

Bit2me CEO and Co-founder, Leif Ferreira stated:

"It was very important for us to demonstrate that from Spain we can also digitally transform the world in the style of Silicon Valley. We are the pioneers in a technology that is revolutionizing the whole planet. We have demonstrated why we are one of the engines driving this disruptive proposal."

One of the advantages for B2M token holders is that they will be able to benefit from discounts of up to 90% on commissions, access better conditions for various associated services, and play a role in governance for certain decisions in the company's future.

Media Contact:
Victoria Salas, media@bit2me.com

Bit2Me is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.


Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.
