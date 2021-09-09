Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 23:45 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: BitDeer Introducing Bitdeer Group, the World's Premier All-Inclusive Digital Asset Mining Service Provider With services spanning reliable mining machine sharing, compliant global mining infrastructure, and efficiency-boosting smart mining service, Bitdeer Group is a leader in the crypto space.

SINGAPORE, Sept 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Bitdeer Group was established by renowned crypto pioneer Jihan Wu, the co-founder of Bitmain and Matrixport, which provides mining-related services to individuals and enterprise clients worldwide. With its headquarters located in Singapore, Bitdeer Group has branches in North America, Europe, and other regions. Bitdeer Group is committed to becoming the world's most reliable digital asset mining service provider. It offers three lines of business - Bitdeer, Mining Datacenter, and smart mining service. Bitdeer Group is developing market-oriented strategies and integrating resources for high-quality services and major moves in its global operations.



Together, these verticals reflect Bitdeer Group's professional development as well as its drive to continually cultivate authentic and trustworthy services for participants of the blockchain space. "Over the long-term, the blockchain industry is bullish and is undeniably the biggest opportunity for both investors as well as developers. The innovations in this industry may even surpass those that came with the advent of the internet," said Jihan Wu, chairman and founder of Bitdeer Group.



Mining and acquiring digital currencies are complex processes, but there are ways to obtain newly minted cryptocurrency without contending with technical intricacies. Whether you are a crypto-curious newcomer or a long-time believer, Bitdeer Group's mining machine sharing, Mining Datacenters, and mining management platform weave together a seamless, easy acquisition strategy for any user around the world. "Bitdeer Group has made arrangements to adapt to developments in the mining sector and changes in the market," said Matt Kong, CEO of Bitdeer Group.



One-Click Mining with Bitdeer's Top-Notch Service



As the world's first platform to deliver real hashrate capacity at the base rate of 1 TB, Bitdeer features straightforward traceability for hashrates, direct payouts from the mining pool, and customizable service plans, with a convenience that makes it possible for anyone to take advantage of mining. Bitdeer offers support for more than 10 cryptocurrencies - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Litecoin, and Doge - providing a variety of choices that fit short-term and long-term wealth creation objectives.



Moreover, Bitdeer's service verticals include Cloud Hashrate, Cloud Hosting, and Hashrate Market for retail customers, as well as the Institutional Customer Service. Bitdeer's cloud service is convenient for its kind for anyone anywhere in the world.



Right now, Bitdeer has hundreds of thousands of mining machines running in Europe and North America, with monthly traffic of over 3 million visitors as an endorsement of long-time clients.



Energy-Efficient Mining Datacenters with a Global Footprint



Mining Datacenter was the first to develop standardized, professional mining facilities and provide cryptocurrency mining services to global partners, drawing from eight years of experience in the field. This includes site selection, facility design, construction, maintenance, and general one-stop technical support. Its team originates from Bitmain's former mining department.



So far, more than 30 Mining Datacenters have been constructed for proprietary and client usage, as well as partners located around the world. Bitdeer's fundamental infrastructure is supported by sophisticated Mining Datacenters located in various parts of the United States and Norway. These facilities can operate at an optimum level under various climate conditions and link up various forms of power supply.



Altogether, Mining Datacenters wield the world's sizable aggregate mining capacity. Its facility in the USA is one of the largest operations of its kind in North America. Alongside a focus on being fully compliant with regulatory demands, Mining Datacenters are forging a path to 100% renewable energy.



Boosted Efficiency with Smart Mining Service



As an integrated smart mining service of Bitdeer Group, it offers a unified platform for infrastructure oversight and control, giving miners the means to solve problems that they may encounter during their regular operations and achieve the highest efficiency. Tracing its roots to the Antsentry team of Bitmain, it helps miners solve problems they may face during mining operations to achieve the best efficiency.



This proprietary infrastructure software suite is utilized to regulate the expansive operations involving hardware assets spanning continents. The platform assists miners to prevent and solve problems that may arise during day-to-day operations. It can provide up to a 100% boost in efficiency while eliminating the need for human intervention by 50% for large-scale mining farms.



The platform includes automated monitoring functionalities, batch management features, security capabilities, data-driven analysis, as well as energy and power meter management processes. The platform is calibrated to mesh with all mainstream mining rig models and pools for maximal impact in any context.



Bitdeer Group Is Committed to Becoming the World's Most Reliable Digital Asset Mining Service Provider



With more than 300 staff spread across facilities around the world, Bitdeer Group is distributed at a global scale, ensuring risk resistance and versatility that enables stable mining 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



That makes it even more crucial to merge diverse cloud services with its infrastructural backbone and intelligent management and maintenance platform for cutting-edge mining services. With a philosophy rooted in the origins of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency, Bitdeer Group is prepared to service customers who are in pursuit of stable, dependable crypto financial growth.



About Bitdeer Group



Bitdeer Group is the world's leading digital asset mining service provider. It was founded by Jihan Wu, a renowned pioneer in the crypto industry, along with Sequoia Capital, IDG, and other well-known investment institutions in the blockchain field. Founded in 2020 with headquarters in Singapore, Bitdeer Group has branches in the United States, Europe, and other countries and regions. Under the group, there are currently three business lines - Bitdeer, Mining Datacenter, and smart mining service. Together, they provide a full range of mining services, including mining machine sharing, mining infrastructure construction, and mining operation management. www.bitdeergroup.com.



