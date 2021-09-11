Friday, 10 September 2021, 15:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Kuala Pembuang, Indonesia, Sept 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On September 7, 2021, based on the government's Covid-19 distribution map data, Indonesia still has 3.5% of active cases of Covid-19, out of approximately 4 million confirmed cases. The struggle of various levels of society since the beginning of the pandemic case announced in Indonesia, has a variety of stories. Communities' ability to suppress the spread of Covid-19 began to be limited due to limited family inclusion. The 'stay at home' advice became difficult to implement, with so many necessary insistences need, which cannot be delayed.

The use of masks, as one of the efforts to suppress the spread of this virus, is considered less effective if the mask used many times. This occurs where some sectors of society are not able to afford to buy replacement masks as required. Also, while vitamin supplements are known to support the body's immune system, they are too expensive for many people, who depend on a daily income. Therefore, Rimba Raya seeks to help in these circumstances and distribute assistance to communities in 14 villages around the work area in Seruyan, in an effort to reduce the rate of Covid-19 spread.



In collaboration with the Seruyan Regency Government, from March 2020 to August 2021, Rimba Raya Conservation conducted various activities to help suppress the spread of Covid-19 by distributing aid packages. "During this nearly two-year pandemic, Rimba Raya conducted awareness campaigns, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in villages that have limited access to information, and also distributed disinfectants, hand sanitizers, 11,002 face masks, as personal protective equipment, 4,514 bottles of vitamin C supplement, 14 thermometer units, and basic groceries for the Seruyan local community who are in need," said Ajie Dewanto, General Manager of Rimba Raya.



The September 2020 flood hit many villages around Seruyan River, 8 of which are supported by Rimba Raya. 750 packages of basic groceries and vitamin supplements were distributed to impacted communities. Through the local village government, Rimba Raya distributed rice, cooking oil, eggs, instant noodles, canned fish, sugar, and daily vitamins, deemed sufficient to sustain flood affected communities during the pandemic period. One year later, September 2021, Rimba Raya again distributed 1,007 packages of basic groceries in the form of rice, instant noodles and cooking oil to those in need, who are still affected by the pandemic.



Overcoming limited access to health facilities and public information in the pandemic period becomes our common duty to slow the spread of Covid-19. Rimba Raya hopes that the assistance it provides can help reducing the rate of spread in Seruyan. Rimba Raya itself has a Covid-19 Task Force to ensure and monitor the implementation of its program of activities in compliance with health protocols.



"By protecting forests, we protect all the life in them and contribute to balancing the global climate. We empower communities to be involved in protecting peat swamp forests. Together we love the earth so that its sustainability is maintained." Djonni Andhella, President Director of Rimba Raya Conservation.



Rimba Raya Conservation empowers the community to be involved in maintaining and preserving peat swamp forest ecosystems with the following approach: Empowered Communities, Healthy Forests, Maintained Climate, and supporting the achievement of the SDG targets in the 14 assisted villages, in 2 sub-districts, Seruyan Hilir District and Sembuluh Lake, in Seruyan Regency, Central Kalimantan.



This activity is carried out with reference to the COVID-19 Health Protocol. "Wear a mask, keep your safe distance and always wash your hands".



