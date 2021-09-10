Friday, 10 September 2021, 07:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Terrapinn Holdings Ltd. Hundreds of Educators, Policymakers & Technology Leaders Assemble to Discuss the Future of Education in Thailand

Thailand, Sept 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - On 14-15 September 2021, EDUtech Thailand will bring together the entire Thai education ecosystem to discuss new strategies, pedagogies and innovations to help inspire the next generation.



Over the two days, over 100 expert speakers from K-12 Schools and higher education Institutions across Thailand will be addressing key themes such as Digital Leadership, Digital Schools and Digital Campus in both English and Thai.



Setting the tone for the event is an inspiring opening keynote address by Kalaya Sophonpanich, Deputy Minister of Ministry of Education, Thailand. Following that, Banchong Mahaisavariya, President of Mahidol University, Chayaporn Wattanasiri, President of Mae Fah Luang University and Jirapon Sunkpho, Vice President on Information Technology of Thammasat University -- Thailand will discuss about the strategies for transformation with leaders from Aruba and the Thai Programmer Association. Natcha Thawesaengskulthai, Vice President for Strategic Planning, Innovation and Global Engagement od Chulalongkorn University and Suchatvee Suwansawat, President of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang will also be delivering keynote addresses about their digital transformation journeys.



Headlining day 2 of the event is the exclusive keynote panel by lead by the Digital Economy Promotion Agency. Focused on the topic of "Upskilling on Coding, STEM, IoT and AI for schools", the panel features Digital Economy Promotion Agency, Dr. Jakkanit Kananurak, Director of Digital Manpower Development and Promotion Department, Dr. Non Arkaraprasertkul, Senior Expert of Smart City Promotion Department, and their guests Associate Professor Dr. Tipparat Sittiwong, Faculty of Education, Naresuan University Dr. Preeyada Tapingkae, Senior Professional Level Teacher, Bansanpasak School, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Noawanit Songkram, Faculty of Education, Chulalongkorn University, and Dr. Sommai Khantong, Deputy Director of Digital Innovation Development Department, Mahasarakham University.



Additional featured speakers at EDUtech Thailand include:

- Dr.Ratthasart Korrasud, Senior Executive Vice President, Digital Economy Promotion Agency

- Laurent Goetschmann, Head of School & CEO, Concordian International School

- Dr Vorasuang (Michael) Duangchinda, Director - Office of Online Education, Sripatum University

- Dr Phumsit Sukontawong, Director, Potisarnpittayakorn School

- Dr Supan Tungjitkusolmun, President, CMKL University

- Kenneth Page, Primary Principal, Deputy Headmaster, British International School Phuket

- Assoc. Prof. Dr. Rattasit Sukhahuta, Director of Information Technology Services Center, Chiang Mai University

- Dr.Wisit Chaithaeng, Director, Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School

- Asst. Prof. Dr. Anucha Somabut, Acting Director, Learning and Teaching Innovation Center, Khon Kaen University

- Chris Seal, Principal, Shrewsbury International School Bangkok Riverside

- Asst. Prof. Dr. Tanate Panrat, Assistant to President for Learning Innovation Development, Prince of Songkla University

- Thomas Banyard, Headmaster, King's College International School

- Asst. Prof. Pongpith Tuenpusa, Vice President, Rajamangala University of Technology

- Adam Drew, Headmaster, HeadStart International School, Phuket

- Asst. Prof. Dr. Nadh Ditcharoen, Assistant to the President for Academic Affairs, Ubon Ratchathani University



Running alongside the conference, there will be a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest education technologies by edtech leaders including Google For Education, Lenovo Thailand, Amazon Web Services, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company and more

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather education stakeholders from Thailand and beyond.



About EDUtech Thailand 2021

Date: 14-15 September 2021, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am ICT

Website: www.terrapinn.com/EDUtechThailand21

Register for a free pass here



About Terrapinn



Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



Note: Press registration for the conference is compulsory and advance scheduling for speaker/ sponsor interviews is recommended. Press passes are strictly reserved for reporters, journalists, editors only. Final issuance of press passes is subjected to Terrapinn's discretion. For your complimentary press pass, please contact the following:



Jessica Foong

Marketing

Terrapinn Pte Ltd

Jessica.foong@terrapinn.com





