Singapore, Sept 10, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Passenger demands, expectations and behaviours have changed in the last 18 months. And to meet these changing patterns, railway operators and authorities are changing too. On 15-16 September, Asia Pacific Rail 2021 will bring together rail leaders from across the region to discuss the future of rail in Asia.



Over the two days, over 80 expert speakers from rail operators and authorities across Asia and beyond will be addressing key themes such as Digital Rail, Signalling & Communications, Operations & Maintenance, Asset Management, Project Updates and more.



Headlining the event are the Keynote Rail Leaders Panels featuring TC Chew, Director - Global Rail Business of Arup, Chong Kheng Chua, Deputy Chief Executive - Infrastructure and Development of Land Transport Authority Singapore, Dr. Jacob Kam Chief Executive Officer of MTR Corporation and Michel Obadia, Chief Executive Officer - Asia Pacific of Siemens Mobility. They will be addressing on what's next for the Rail industry in Asia Pacific.



Day two of the event will be opened by a COO Panel featuring Bruce Chong, Director - City Advisory and Urban Sustainability of Arup, Alvin Gee, Deputy Managing Director - Operations Support of Bangkok Expressway and Metro, Catherine Baxter, Chief Operating Officer of Metro Trains Melbourne and Adi Lau, Managing Director - Mainland China Business & Global Operations Standards of MTR Corporation as they share best practices on Operating world-class transport services to achieve global sustainability goals. Building on that, leaders from India Railway Stations Development Corporation, Prasarana Malaysia, Jacobs, Transport for London and Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company Limited (BTS) will take a rail-based approach towards Transit-oriented development.



Additional featured speakers at Asia Pacific Rail include:



- Dr Tony Lee, Operations Director, MTR Corporation, Hong Kong

- Samuel Chan, Group Director - Rail & Road Systems Engineering, Land Transport Authority

- Amaury Jourdan, Vice President & Chief Technology Officer - Thales Ground Transportation, Thales, France

- Raphaelle Guerineau, CEO -- Australia & New Zealand, Siemens Mobility

- Kurt Brissett, Executive Director Connected Journeys, Transport for NSW, Australia

- Muhammad Effendi, Operation and Maintenance Director, MRT Jakarta, Indonesia

- Kate McCauley, Principal & Regional Lead - Precinct Development and Planning, Jacobs, Australia

- Shahrin Abdol Salam, Senior Vice President and Deputy Managing Director, SMRT TEL

- Taufikurrahman Taufikurrahman, Executive Vice President, PT Kereta Api Indonesia

- Matthew Yates, Head of Projects, Consents & Urban Design, Transport for London, United Kingdom

- Noormah Mohd Noor, Chief Executive Officer, Express Rail Link, Malaysia

- Danny Ho, Head of Rail Projects, SBS Transit

- Sanjeev Kumar Lohia, Managing Director And Chief Executive Officer, Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation, India

- Yanto Yulianto, Divisional Head of Information System and Technology, PT MRT Jakarta, Indonesia



Running alongside the conference is a virtual exhibition hall showcasing the latest rail solutions and technologies by industry giants including Siemens, Thales, Arup, Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane SpA, Jacobs, UK DIT and many more.

The two-day free-to-attend conference and exhibition is expected to gather over 2,000 rail stakeholders from Asia Pacific and beyond.



About Asia Pacific Rail 2021

Date: 15-16 September 2021, LIVE ONLINE

Conference & Exhibition opening hours: 09:00 am SGT / GMT +8

About Terrapinn

Terrapinn is a business media company. Its products are trade exhibitions, conferences, training solutions and electronic and print publications. For more information, please visit www.terrapinn.com.



