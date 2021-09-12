Saturday, 11 September 2021, 17:33 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon 19th Global Edition of World Blockchain Summit Returns to Dubai with its In-person, Live Event Under the Patronage of The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, the 19th global edition of World Blockchain Summit will bring together some of the world's leading crypto influencers, policymakers, key government delegates, media, family offices, HNIs and other curated investors among others to foster the crypto and blockchain community across the globe.

MENA, Sept 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Global edition of the World's Biggest Blockchain Summit Series (bit.ly/3EbNxlk) make a return to Dubai for the first time since the ongoing pandemic. Taking place on 13-14 October 2021 at the JW Marriot Marquis Hotel Dubai, UAE, the World Blockchain Summit will be one of the most elite gatherings of the global crypto and blockchain ecosystem.



The summit features presentations, use-case studies and educational sessions by global technology providers who are showcasing their latest innovations designed with the primary focus on enabling businesses and organizations to adopt Blockchain and Crypto solutions.



The summit will focus on addressing some of the most pressing topics in the crypto and blockchain ecosystem including, the ecosystem roadmap to mass adoption, NFT market overview, Web 3.0, implementation of Blockchain in business and how to navigate crypto as a venture fund.



The global blockchain and crypto summit series will bring together a wide network of regional and global blockchain and crypto professionals and experts, governments, entrepreneurs, major industry executives, and investors, including Alex Mashinsky, Founder and CEO, Celsius Network; Serguei Popov, Founder, IOTA Foundation; Stephen Stonberg, CEO, Bittrex Global; Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Center; Alex Hoptner, CEO, 100x Group and BitMEX; Metakovan, Financier, Metapurse; Nick Spanos, Bitcoin Pioneer among other top speakers.



The two-day conference will also include a desert safari on 12 October 2021 and a pre-event party on 13 October 2021. Pegasus Tech Ventures' regional Start-up World Cup will take place on 14 October 2021 for businesses from across the world that are preparing to launch their business or are already established and want to expand in UAE.



Trescon Investor Connect that has a prime responsibility to create and qualify a pool of investors, HNI's, family-owned business houses (FOB's) and VC firms in respective regions will see investors attending WBS Dubai to invest in emerging technologies, and forging partnerships with key stakeholders responsible for curating these eco-systems.



Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon stated that "World Blockchain Summit is back in Dubai and once again offers a unique opportunity to interact with global blockchain influencers along with curated investors and key government delegates." He further added, "We are delighted to open the doors to the highly-anticipated 19th global edition of the summit and solidify its position as the most influential crypto and blockchain event on the planet."



World Blockchain Summit - Dubai 2021 is officially sponsored by:

- Lead Sponsor - Amber Group, Co-Lead Sponsor - GSR

- Diamond Sponsor - Gaugecash;

- Platinum Sponsors - Phemex, unFederalReserve and Aery Real Estate Blockchain

- Gold Sponsor - Fast Private Jet and Polytrade

- Silver Sponsor - Revomon, Coin Liquidity Solutions, Vent Finance, ByteDex and Adshares

- Lanyard Sponsor - Coinovy

- Bronze Sponsor - ZB.com, PADCoin; Splyt Core Foundation and Aurora Labs

- Pitch Partner - Autonomy Network

- Exhibitor - Tcoin.one, Xive, Kauri.Finance and Conreality



More information about WBS Dubai will be out in the coming weeks. Visit World Blockchain Summit - Dubai to know more about the summit (bit.ly/3EbNxlk).



About World Blockchain Summit



World Blockchain Summit is a global series of elite gatherings that takes place in 16+ destinations across the world. It connects global blockchain gurus and technology players in this space including emerging startups - with regional businesses, government authorities, IT leaders, tech entrepreneurs, investors, and blockchain developers.



