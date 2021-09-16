Thursday, 16 September 2021, 02:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: RCEP Qingdao Design Festival RCEP Qingdao Design Festival opens September 17 New Design Dynamic, New Industry Opportunities - RCEP Qingdao Design Festival runs Sept 17 - 21

Qingdao, China , Sept 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - RCEP Qingdao Design Festival will formally launch at the Qingdao Industrial Design Innovation Center (QIDC) on Friday, Sept 17. The Festival will take "New Design Dynamic" as its theme, and will hold the Opening Ceremony, Design Exhibition, Design Forum, Design Workshop, Design Innovation Journey, Design Night and other activities running through Sept 21, aiming to gather international forces, explore the innovation of industrial design, and create a cultural feast with the international communication value of industrial design at its core.



RCEP Qingdao Design Festival will be hosted by the Qingdao Shibei District People's Government and Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Industry & Information Technology and organized by the Shibei District Bureau of Industry & Information Technology, Qingdao International Design Center, Qingdao Industrial Design Association, Qingdao Daily Press Group and Qingdao Shibei District Construction Investment Group.



Experts Gather, Create a Global Design Event



RCEP Qingdao Design Forum will hold a two-day seminar focusing on the theme of "New Dynamic". Shi Jun, Deputy Director of the Economic Committee of the 12th CPPCC National Committee, David Kusuma, President-Elect of the World Design Organization, Enea Colombo, Global President of Icona Design Group, Nariman Bashiri, Founder and President of BJORKA, Andy Liu, Founder and CCO of Oracle Creative Design, Cathy Huang, President, Service Design Network Shanghai Chapter, Yang Xiaoguang, General Manager, Longjie Technology, Zheng Dedong, Director, Institute of Tourism and Landscape, Southeast University, and Cyndi Chiu, Founder of Second White Design, have been invited to share frontier design concepts, typical design cases, and the latest trends in design.



In addition, Design Night and the Qingdao Industrial Design 2021 Grand Prix Award "Mayor's Cup" Ceremony will be held on the evening of September 17. Well known designers at home and abroad, jury experts, representatives of government agencies and media representatives will jointly participate in the various awards of the "Mayor's Cup". A tour with the theme "Moon on the Sea" was held earlier, the activity uses interactive devices, somatosensory expression, light and shadow tunnel and other experience projects to guide public participation, trigger emotional resonance and popularize the concept of industrial design.



Multiple Integration, Show Unlimited Creativity



RCEP Qingdao Design Festival will run the RCEP Design Innovation Exhibition and user experience design exhibition. Among them, RCEP Design Innovation Exhibition has collected more than 100 works that have won international design awards such as Japan's G-Mark good design award, South Korea's good design award and Australia's good design award, and shows the creative products from classic design, contemporary design and future design around the four plates of culture, technology, city and future. Focusing on the three clues of new species, new services and new experience, the user experience design exhibition shows innovative proposals such as new cutting-edge science and technology categories, interactive experience devices and new media art, so that the public can fully feel the continuously improved quality of life brought by the design power.



Inspiration Collision, Activate Urban Renewal Force



During RCEP Qingdao Design Festival, the Qingdao International Design Center (QIDC) will hold a Design Workshop in the Fab Lab Qingdao and Dark Horse Design Thinking Lab, inviting experts, scholars and industrial design enthusiasts from around the world to experience the charm of industrial design and realize the exchange and collision of cultures and thinking modes of all countries.



In order to promote the implementation of industrial design value, RCEP Qingdao Design Festival specially set up the theme activity, the Design Innovative Journey. Experts lead other domestic and foreign experts, scholars and industry representatives to conduct on-the-spot investigations, visit Qingdao's industrial chain and get a close understanding of Qingdao's industrial advantages.



Qingdao is the main node city of the new Eurasian Continental Bridge Economic Corridor and the "Double Positioning" city of the strategic fulcrum of maritime cooperation. It has natural geographical advantages in participating in RCEP regional economic and trade cooperation. The RCEP Qingdao Design Festival vigorously promotes the deep integration of industrial design and related industries, empowers the urban economy, enhances design competitiveness and serves the national strategy through design, embracing the future with a more open attitude.



RCEP Qingdao Design Festival

Reyven Ren

reyven@qidc.org.cn

http://www.qidc.org.cn





Topic: Press release summary

Source: RCEP Qingdao Design Festival

Sectors: Design & Art

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

