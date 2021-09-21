Monday, 20 September 2021, 10:25 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI) Dates Announced for ASEAN Ceramics as Messe Munchen & Asian Exhibition Services Collaborate to Stage the Shows from 2022

BANGKOK, Sept 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Messe Munchen, through their Southeast Asian regional operation MMI Asia Pte Ltd (MMI), have joined forces with Asian Exhibition Services (AES) to take ASEAN Ceramics to a new international level of excellence in the two key markets for the region, Thailand, and Vietnam from 2022. The ceramic manufacturing exhibition and conference will continue to alternate annually as ASEAN Ceramics Thailand and ASEAN Ceramics Vietnam, providing complete coverage and access for the industry.



The events will continue to boost the ceramics industry in ASEAN through showcasing the world's leading equipment, technologies, innovations, and solutions needed to grow and meet the challenges it faces in the years to come. Messe Munchen's strength through the ceramitec network which includes the show in Munich, ceramitec conference and Indian Ceramics Asia, will enable leading global suppliers to gain access to key buyers in the manufacturing "hot spots" of the booming ASEAN market. This strength is coupled with AES's strong local positioning and experience to bring together a world-class event in one of the world's most important ceramic region.



Work will commence immediately on ASEAN Ceramics Thailand, which will take place on

IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok. The events will take on a significant complementing Southeast Asia as an exciting manufacturing focal point for the global industry.



AES will function as a consultant to MMI on the events to provide a comprehensive service to the market and continuity of support, experience and expertise in the market.



The shows will be managed through Messe Munchen's subsidiary office in Singapore. Michael Wilton, General Manager of MMI Asia Pte. Ltd, "ASEAN Ceramics in Thailand and Vietnam will serve an industry we are very familiar with. It is exciting to bring in the expertise we have in the ceramics industry to help boost the offering to the Southeast Asia market via these shows. With AES fully engaged and in support as our consultant on the projects, their local knowledge and expertise will ensure the shows deliver on the requirement of the industry."



David Aitken, CEO of Asian Exhibition Services (AES) Ltd. explained that, "The collaborative

world-class event in Southeast Asia, is an exciting opportunity for the industry and indeed the global suppliers of technology and materials for this rapidly evolving market. AES is exhibition and our shared expertise, and team synergies and partnerships will establish the event as one of the most important in Asia."



Dr. Jurgen Blumm, Chairman of the ceramitec advisory board and CEO of Netzsch says,

"As an active player in these countries and keen exhibitor at ceramitec, we are excited to course our place at the forefront of the development of the industry in this very important region."



Further details on ASEAN Ceramics Thailand will be made available shortly through the website www.aseanceramics.com. Suppliers to the industry are encouraged to contact the organisers early.



About ceramitec



ceramitec is the central event at which the entire ceramics industry-from manufacturers through to scientists-comes together. Over the course of four days, over 600 exhibitors from all over the world present their entire portfolios at the ceramics trade fair: machinery, devices, systems, processes, and raw materials. Every branch of the industry is represented, from classic ceramics through industrial ceramics, ceramic engineering to technical ceramics and powder metallurgy.



As a trade fair for suppliers, ceramitec is the meeting point for leading manufacturers, users, and scientists. This is a place to meet people and share your expertise. This forges synergies and raises awareness of new technologies and applications in industry, research, and development.



Find more information about our visitor and exhibitor profiles here (https://www.ceramitec.com/en/trade-fair/information/facts-figures/visitor-exhibitor-profiles/)



ceramitec 2022 will be taking place between June 21-24 at the Messe Munchen exhibition center.



About ASEAN Ceramics



ASEAN Ceramics will continue to alternate on an annual basis between Thailand and Vietnam. The exhibitions will provide the ASEAN region access to the world's leading technologies, equipment, solutions, know-how and best practices available in the market. Suppliers to the industry will meet, network and showcase their expertise to the key buyers from the region, and either strengthen or establish their foothold in the world's most dynamic region for the ceramics industry.



About MMI Asia PTE. Ltd



MMI Asia is a full subsidiary of one of the world largest and leading exhibition organizers; Messe Munchen GMBH (MMG). MMI Asia established in Singapore in 1992, is now embarking on a significant growth and expansion program, bringing some of MMG's world leading brands to the ASEAN market. MMG is the owner and organizer of the world's leading ceramics trade fair ceramitec organized every two years in Munich.



