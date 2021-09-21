Monday, 20 September 2021, 21:32 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SMEStreet Foundation SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards and International Forum for Economic Empowerment Through Women Entrepreneurship to be Organized

NEW DELHI, Sept 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SMEStreet Foundation in association with WASME (World Association of SMEs) is all set to conduct Digital Forum For ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT THROUGH WOMEN ENTREPRENEURSHIP- a Webinar with globally acclaimed women leaders. This global webinar on the topic of "Shaping up Entrepreneurship through Empowered Women and Women Workforce" is getting organized on digital platforms.



This webinar will happen along with the SMEStreet Global Women Leadership Awards 2021 in which over 20 Women leaders across the world are getting facilitated and recognized for their game-changing work towards creating opportunities around their respective horizons.



The webinar and the awards are likely to be conducted around the Second Week of October 2021.



The campaign of inviting nominations for the Global Women Leadership Awards was kickstarted from World Entrepreneurs Day on 21 August 2021. And nominations from around the world have come.



Supporting Partners for this webinar and awards are WASME (World Association of SMEs) and SAVE Foundation (Society for Advancement of Village Economy). And most importantly the initiative is also supported by the Ministry of MSME, Govt of India.



The Webinar is expected to host over 2000 Women Leaders across the world on that day through Digital and Social Media platforms and is expected to connect and educate over 50000 aspiring women entrepreneurs over the next few days through SMEStreet.in and its social media platforms.



On this occasion, SMEStreet-Women Leadership Forum (Pink Power Group) is also getting formed with an aim to discuss, develop and empower entrepreneurship through Women Leaders and influence the positivity for Women @ Workforce. This will be a consortium of Women Leaders from Entrepreneurial Backgrounds.



The outreach and impact partner for this initiative is SMEStreet Foundation and the organizing agency of this webinar is Vertical Business Media Pvt. Ltd.



Jury Members of the Awards



Jury Meeting SMEStreet-WICCI Global Women Leadership Awards The jury of the Global Women Leadership Awards is chaired by Shri MC Gupta, Former Chief Secretary Haryana Govt. and co-chaired by Shri Keshwar Janaki - Ambassador of Mauritius to Moscow, Russia. Other distinguished Jury members are Shri Amit Dua, Sr. VP, AXIS Bank, Smt. Sampa Banerjee, President -WICCI/Secretary- SAVE/Executive Director -WASME, Shri Faiz Askari, Founder & Chief Editor SMEStreet/Secretary-General SMEStreet Foundation and Ms Vaswati Mishra, Art & Culture Ambassador.



While maintaining social distancing the Jury meetings have happened over digital platforms and have evaluated the nominations and activity roadmap of the awards.



For any suggestions and nominations please connect with Faiz Askari on faiz@smestreet.in.





