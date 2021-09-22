Wednesday, 22 September 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Sept 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Cielo, the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) provider, is the top overall provider on the 2021 HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen list of global RPO firms for the second consecutive year. The annual ranking is based on client satisfaction surveys. Cielo also ranks as the top healthcare RPO provider for eight years running.



Cielo has held the No. 1 spot four times in the last eight years - more than any other RPO provider. Its 2021 category rankings include:

- No. 1 in Overall Enterprise RPO

- No. 1 in Healthcare RPO

- No. 1 in Quality of Service

- No. 1 in Breadth of Service



"These rankings demonstrate the dedication of our team to delivering unrivaled quality, innovation and results to our clients," said Sue Marks, Cielo's Founder and CEO. "Being recognized again - for the second year in a row as the No. 1 overall RPO provider on this list is an honor, especially during a year that has presented its share of challenging conditions. This shows that our clients value our partnership and impactful talent acquisition solutions that enable them to hire the top talent necessary to achieve business success."



HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings(TM) are based exclusively on customer satisfaction survey ratings by buyers of RPO services. In addition to Cielo's command on the overall Enterprise RPO list, Cielo has also been featured on the healthcare RPO list every year of its existence, showing Cielo's sector leadership and commitment to partnering with leading health systems and hospitals to attract and retain the critical talent they need.



"Cielo continues to be one of the most dominant players in the RPO industry with a record of extraordinary service, impactful solutions, innovative technology, and an ability to undertake very large complex programs," said Elliot Clark, CEO of HRO Today. "Cielo leads the industry in our Quality of Service and Breadth of Service categories as well as their ongoing leadership as the top provider for healthcare and the top provider overall. They continue to be one of the most high-performing strategic RPO partners."



This latest recognition reinforces Cielo's reputation for delivering innovative and agile solutions to its clients. Other recent achievements this year include being named a Leader on Everest Group's 2021 RPO PEAK Matrix(R) report for the ninth consecutive year.



About the Ranking



HRO Today's Baker's Dozen rankings are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. We collect feedback annually through an online survey. In order to determine an overall ranking, we analyze results across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes and quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, we calculate scores in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. The rankings are based on those scores. While we do not claim that our methodology is the only viable ratings program available, we do vouch for its statistical validity.



About Cielo



Cielo is the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner and industry innovator delivering RPO, Total Talent Acquisition, consulting and executive search services in over 100 countries. We design comprehensive, people-centric solutions and leverage our Cielo TalentCloud platform, featuring CRM, AI, automation and analytics capabilities - to help our clients find, attract and hire the specific talent to move their businesses forward. To learn more, visit cielotalent.com.



