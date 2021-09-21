Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 18:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: CEKD Berhad CEKD IPO shares oversubscribed by 131.61 times - Overwhelming response indicates positive sentiment for economic recovery in 2022

- Leading manufacturer of die-cutting moulds and trader of related consumables, tools and accessories slated to list on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities by end-September

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The shares of CEKD BERHAD ("CEKD" or the "Group") has been oversubscribed by 131.61 times ahead of the Group's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

Managing Director of CEKD, Ms. Yap Kai Ning

"We are extremely grateful for the strong confidence our investors have in CEKD, our business, prospects and future plans. Our hard work to build a sustainable business has paid off," said Managing Director of CEKD, Ms. Yap Kai Ning.



CEKD is raising RM24.28 million from the IPO exercise. From the proceeds, the Group will use RM8.8 million for the acquisition of a factory for Hotstar, RM3.0 million for purchase of new machinery, RM1.3 million for upgrade and development of computer software and server, RM4 million for repayment of bank borrowings, with the remainder to be used for marketing activities, general working capital and listing expenses.



"This is just the beginning of our corporate journey. The expansion plan will give a push to the growth of the Group's business," Ms. Yap explained. "This is also part of the strategy to increase automation and capacity to meet the demand of our new and existing clients."



For this IPO, a total of 18,884 applications for 1,290,183,500 new Shares with a value of RM619,288,080.00 were received from the Malaysian public, which represents an overall oversubscription rate of 131.61 times.



For the Bumiputera portion, a total of 10,413 applications for 593,591,600 new Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 121.03 times. For the public portion, a total of 8,471 applications for 695,591,900 new Shares were received, which represents an oversubscription rate of 142.20 times.



Meanwhile, a total of 9,729,000 new Shares available for application by the eligible directors and employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group have also been fully subscribed.



In addition, the Placement Agent has confirmed that the 31,132,000 Shares made available for application by way of private placement have been fully placed out.



The notices of allotment will be posted to all successful applicants on or before 28 September 2021.



M&A Securities Sdn Bhd is the Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter and Placement Agent for this IPO exercise.



CEKD's listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Securities is scheduled on 29 September 2021.



About CEKD Berhad



CEKD Berhad ("CEKD" or the "Group") is an investment holding company with three wholly owned subsidiaries, namely Sharp Die Cutting Mould Sdn Bhd at Jalan Kelang Lama, Kuala Lumpur; Hotstar (M) Sdn Bhd at Kepong, Kuala Lumpur and Focuswin Diecutting Mould Sdn Bhd at Prai, Penang.



The Group is a die-cutting solutions provider and is involved in the manufacturing of die-cutting moulds and trading of related consumables, tools, and accessories, mainly to the paper printing and packaging industry, electronic and electrical industry, and other industries such as automotive, plastic packaging, textile and leather industries.



CEKD's die-cutting moulds and tools are used to die-cut paper boxes and cartons, plastic packaging boxes, electrical components such as laptops, hard disks, audio speakers, remote controllers, automotive parts such as engine gaskets, emblem, fabric and leather for furniture, car seats, steering wheels, clothing and shoes. For more information, visit www.cekd.com.my.



