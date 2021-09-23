Thursday, 23 September 2021, 16:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG) APOLLO FUTURE MOBILITY GROUP announces key executive appointments and ramping up of AFMG German innovation hub to reinforce its ESO presence

HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited ("AFMG", the "Company", HKEX stock code: 860, together with subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the appointment of several key management executives who will facilitate development and strengthen the Group's presence in the core mobility business segments. Also, a new AFMG Facility, opened in Wolfsburg, Germany in May, is ramping up rapidly to reinforce the Group's presence in the engineering service outsourcing ("ESO") space.



Mr. Matthew Knott has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer, effective since 20 September 2021. Mr. Thorsten Falldorf has been appointed Head of Research & Development Wolfsburg, heading the AFMG German Innovation Hub, effective since 1 May 2021. Mr. Frank Egle has been appointed Head of Software Development, effective from 1 August 2021.



Mr. Knott, 52, has been specializing on targeting and serving the ultra-high-net-worth individuals customer segment ("UHNWI segment") in his most recent capacity as Global Head of Brand Communications & Channel Management for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Limited ("Rolls-Royce"). At Rolls-Royce he led a complete rebranding exercise, the most significant one in the company's 115 years history, targeting younger audience including entrepreneurs, business owners, celebrities, and curating a more diverse customer network. The global launch of the new "Black Badge" line, as part of the rebranding exercise, struck a huge success in enticing customers in the youngest age bracket within the BMW Group. As a qualified Chartered Institute of Marketing professional by training, Mr. Knott will take his previous branding experience to the next level in helping Apollo car models reach out to the younger and more affluent UHNWI segment ready to resonate with the premium value Apollo offers. He will also render support to Mr. Frank Fan, CEO of Apollo EV (China), in building and developing Apollo EV into a premium EV brand in the country.



Mr. Falldorf, 46, held various roles within the automotive industry for over 20 years. In his capacity as Head of R&D Wolfsburg, Thorsten Falldorf will drive the development of a team of engineers to create concepts and solutions for the mobility of the future. Mr. Falldorf has been serving as Head of Research and Development of Semcon Wolfsburg GmbH / Valmet Automotive GmbH, one of the largest ESO suppliers of Volkswagen Group, since June 2016, when he headed teams engaging in major series projects for instrument panels, door panels, interior trim, seat systems, body structure and concept design. He was with Semcon Wolfsburg GmbH since 2009 and drove the firm's e-mobility innovation project. Mr. Falldorf has been working with projects for top-tier European OEM brands including Volkswagen and Mercedes, etc. He is a trained State-certified technician in automotive engineering, a master motor vehicle technician and qualified trainer for engineering professionals.



Mr. Egle, 49, has more than two decades of professional experience in the automotive industry focusing on infotainment and strategic development in connectivity and digitization. In his most recent capacity as Specialist in technical development of in-car infotainment, connectivity, media & entertainment at Audi, Mr. Egle was responsible for innovation management of the brand's technical development and project management including prototype implementation of a highly innovative communication & visualization solution for the brand. He will spearhead the AFMG's development in the area of connectivity and digital ecosystem to enrich the Group's ESO offerings, bringing state-of-the-art concepts into reality and adding value to the Group's ESO projects, ultra-high-performance hypercars and electric vehicles engineering technologies.



This new AFMG office, located in the innovation campus in Wolfsburg, was officially opened on 17 May 2021. This foothold, strategically placed in Wolfsburg, known as being the home of Volkswagen AG's headquarters and the world's largest automotive plant, represents the next logical step for AFMG's growth strategy. The AFMG German Operation has been working with various OEMs, start-ups and suppliers from all over the world to realize concept cars and other tech demonstrator and component projects of world-leading quality. This represents a strategic expansion of the automotive ESO offerings from AFMG's main site in Gaimersheim. The AFMG German Operations facilitate the development of projects for the mobility of tomorrow and promote future innovations.



Mr. Ho King Fung, Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited, comments, "We are extremely excited to see the ramping up of our AFMG Wolfburg office and that we are joined by these extremely experienced and high-caliber executives to drive the Group's core business segments forward. We look forward to seeing them add depth and strength to the Group's engineering & design capabilities."



About Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited



Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited (HKEx stock code: 860) is a leading integrated mobility technology solution provider with proprietary and disruptive mobility technologies. It is determined to build a world-leading one-stop service platform for "future mobility" through the integration of global advanced mobility technologies.



The Group business is focused on three pillars, namely Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO), Technology Development e.g. a new 800V SiC dual inverter / vehicle control units and Automobile Manufacturing. In addition to the development and sales of hypercars and luxury electric sports cars under the "Apollo" brand, the Group provides the global mobility market with seamless and comprehensive solutions, encompassing ideation, design, modeling, engineering, simulation, prototype production, validation & testing, to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to clients.



The Group's subsidiaries include Apollo Automobil, Ideenion Automobil AG, and GLM Co. Ltd which is a leading electric vehicle developer in Japan. In addition, the Group has also expanded its mobility technology offerings by investing in Divergent Technologies, Inc., the world's first 3D printing automotive manufacturing platform, and EV Power, a leading electric vehicle charging solutions provider.









