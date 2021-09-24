Friday, 24 September 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

SINGAPORE, Sept 24, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is proud to announce that we have been invited to be a Friend of IBM's Hyper Protect Accelerator, a mentorship program enabling global tech startups with its top-class data protection, privacy, and security solutions.



Over the past 2 years, IBM Hyper Protect Accelerator has enabled 45 of the most exciting and global fintech, healthtech, and insurtech startups. This year, they are working to increase this number to 100, bringing even more opportunities to global tech startups spanning a wider range of industries including music, education, legal, and decentralized technology. The program is hosted in collaboration with Village Capital who has supported over 1,000 early-stage entrepreneurs through its programs. In this accelerator initiative, Village Capital is managing the business mentorship aspect of the program's support services while IBM is leading technical enablement.



Startups were selected based on a multi-step process where applications were evaluated based on data security needs, use cases, product-market fit, size, age, and ability to build and scale. Finalist companies underwent multiple interviews and were evaluated on both technical and business factors before successfully joining the Cohorts and Friends of Hyper Protect. Moonstake is proud to be amongst the few blockchain startups invited to be a Friend of Hyper Protect alongside other esteemed global decentralized projects such as Maat.ai, Cryptomate, and PayDay.



Moonstake launched its staking business in 2020 with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, it has developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1.5 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Currently, Moonstake supports 12 high-demand staking coins, the most widely used non-fungible token (NFT) standard, and is working with Muse Finance to enter the DeFi market. All of Moonstake's efforts and outcomes have solidified Moonstake's position and reputation, earning us a spot in the league of Cohorts and Friends of IBM Hyper Protect.



Founder of Moonstake, Mitsuru Tezuka, comments the following on this momentous occasion: "I am excited to announce that Moonstake is part of the IBM Friends of Hyper Protect Program 2021. This has actually been an ongoing series of discussions with IBM and Village Capital for a couple of months now, and we are happy to see the formal announcement from IBM during their Z Day global event. This is aligned with our continuous drive to provide a safe and secure experience for our staking users!"



Cohort 4 and Friends of Hyper Protect consist of 55 startups in fintech, healthtech, insurtech, regtech, edtech, legaltech and datatech startups from twenty four countries, including USA, UAE, Mexico, Argentina, UK, Netherlands, Italy, Finland, Nigeria, Kenya, Israel, Singapore, Jordan, and more. Moonstake is honored to represent blockchain product and solutions companies as a Friend of IBM Hyper Protect and will continue to work hard to expand our business and services as we better serve the needs of our user community and business partners globally.



About Moonstake



Moonstake was established to develop a staking pool protocol to satisfy increasing demands in regional and global blockchain markets. Moonstake develops a staking pool protocol and provides business services through partners and companies.



Moonstake aims to be the largest staking pool network in Asia by providing an active environment for crypto asset holders. Moonstake has built a staking ecosystem through partnerships with reputed blockchain companies including Emurgo, Ontology, NEO, Astar and more. In May 2021, Moonstake reinforced its organisation with the backing of a Singapore-listed company, OIO Holdings Limited (SGX:OIO) with its acquisition of Moonstake.



With a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, we expanded our business and as of now, our total staking assets exceeded over USD 1.4 billion. https://www.moonstake.io/





