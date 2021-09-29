Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 00:24 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: DigiMax Global Inc DigiMax to Launch CommodityHawk -- AI Driven Commodity Price Trend Prediction Tool for Institutional Investors

ONTARIO CA, Sept 29, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - DigiMax Global Inc. (the "Company" or "DigiMax") (CSE:DIGI)(OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with Delphi AI Systems Inc ("AI") to utilize their previously developed, and currently enhanced artificial intelligence tools to track 10 separate commodities to predict price direction.



In a service that is similar to the CryptoHawk Price Trend Watch, CommodityHawk will be offered to institutional traders and commodity producers seeking to hedge inventory positions or profit from trading. The service will be available before the end of 2021 and will be priced at $US 1,000 per month for 4 commodities and $500 per month for each additional commodity up to a maximum of $3,500 per month. Since direct trials commenced at the beginning of 2021, CommodityHawk has demonstrated an ability to beat buy-and-hold strategies by a significant margin. Accordingly, this prediction tool provides an excellent return on the monthly cost for anyone trading $100,000 or more on average.



Commodity Hawk will be 100% owned by DigiMax but affiliate fees of up to 20% will be shared with Delphi dependent on the number of users they attract to the service. Both DigiMax and Delphi will use their growing global investor channels to share this highly valuable service with users.



DigiMax and Delphi will also commence work immediately on creating sister hedge funds (trading will be simultaneous in each) domiciled in Cayman Islands and in the US. The Cayman fund will likely be available first as it will be registered as a related fund to its Crypto Hedge Fund whereas the US fund will require new registration. At least one of the funds is expected to be operational on or before the end of 2021. These funds will be owned on an equal basis between Delphi and DigiMax and will be enabled to trade all commodities on behalf of unit holders of the fund.



About Delphi



Delphi Analytics is a decade-old technology company that utilizes a variety of data analytics, models and machine learning to generate algorithms to increase predictability and outcomes in trading and corporate financial risk management. Delphi constructs proprietary algorithms and indices (termed AiCi's = Artificial Intelligence Confidence Indices) as well as develops AiCi's for specific/custom use.



About DigiMax



DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across various verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner, and the Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data and Cryptocurrency technology.



To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/



Contact:



Damon Stone

Fund Investor Communications

647-465-0148

dstone@digimax-global.com



Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company and Kirobo Inc.'s future plans, expectations and objectives.



Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the future plans of Kirobo Inc. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, the ability for Kirobo Inc. to complete its business objectives, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.



Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.





