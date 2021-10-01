

New York, NY, Oct 1, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Amnext brings a revolution in classic saving methods by launching multiple No Loss Prize Pools where users can easily save Cryptocurrencies and gain the possibility to earn direct and passive incomes with lower risks. Amnext is solving the ever-evolving issues of standard lottery systems which are created to produce profit without considering the negatives they bring. For example, CNBC reported that in the United States, "Spending on lotto tickets adds up to about $1,038 each year per consumer, according to a recent survey commissioned by Bankrate of over 2,300 U.S. adults". (Leonhardt, 2019)1. A study conducted by Ann Carnahan talks about Compulsive Gambling in lotteries: "There is growing evidence that the new games the lotteries have introduced to increase sales are more addictive, and are compounding the problem of compulsive gamblers. Dr. Lance Dodes, Director of the Center for Problem Gambling at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge Massachusetts, estimates that 40% of his patients are lottery players." This is something that Amnext has set out to solve. The No Loss Prize Pools has been developed on the Binance Smart Chain, bringing to the world a fun and easy way to save money and gain profits. The creators combined the power of Blockchain and DeFi with a Lottery to create something unique and helpful for saving money and winning at the same time. The platform allows all individuals the possibility of earning passive income through multiple methods. The first method is the AMC Machine, which provides a standard high-interest yield in $AMC tokens. The second one lets users save money by depositing funds into the No Loss Prize Pools and receiving back No Loss Tickets, which entitle them to win prizes until they decide to withdraw the funds. Thus, the lucky winners get the pool prizes and their tickets back at the end of each prize draw. However, this game is unique because players who don't win also get their tickets back. Thus, everyone involved keeps their money safe. The Amnext Prize Pools uses a smart system to fund the prizes, the funds deposited earn interest in staking pools and at the end of each day, it is accrued to generate the jackpots. The third feature that has been designed is the Lifetime Lottery system. This allows investors to buy lifetime tickets and create affiliate networks that bring them direct and passive incomes. Something unique and straightforward happens; the participants acquire an infinite chance to win and the right to participate in the lottery drawings forever. Features Overview No Loss Prize Pool: The No Loss Prize Pool is composed of pools of funds whose accrued interest is distributed as prizes. The concept is well-established and otherwise known as "Prize Linked Savings Account". All prize games created by the protocol share the same fundamental characteristics.

Lifetime Ticket: Lottery tickets that are valid for life. Users can buy lifetime tickets and get the opportunity to win grand prizes for the rest of their life as well as gain profits thanks to the articulated network marketing system.

Yield Sources: Amnext has a staking protocol named AMC Machine; it is used as the yield prize generator for the AMC Lifetime Pool and the primary AMC No Loss Prize Pool. Other Prize Pools use the Venus Protocol yield sources and the PancakeSwap syrup pool as yield prize generators.

Loot Box: The Loot Box is an incentive in AMC tokens, added to the Grand Prizes of the Prize Pools. The Loot Box is generated from 20% of the AMC minted per block.

AMC Machine: Users can stake AMC Tokens and generate more AMC to increase their profits significantly. Fabio Pizzingrilli, the CEO said, "The Amnext ecosystem is built around two concepts; change the entire lottery system and offer people around the world a safe and easy way to save money and earn profits." Media Contact

Company: Amnext

Contact: Fabio Pizzingrilli

Twitter: @FabioPizzin | @OfficialAmnext

Telegram: @amnext_official

Email: info@amnext.io

Website: https://amnext.io





