

London, UK, Oct 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - SAFEPOKEMAN AUCTIONS, a decentralized penny auction marketplace announces the presale of its BEP20 Binance token, $SPKMAN, on Binance Smart Chain with 11% of its 1 quadrillion $SPKMAN tokens in circulation, up for distribution to participants. Presale opens on October 3 (13:00) and closes on October 6 (13:00). The company makes use of its BEP20 Binance token, $SPKMAN, to provide a penny auction marketplace for token holders who wish to earn extra token rewards by placing bids on TCG products, NFT's, Rare Collectables, Memorabilia, jackpots, and Safe Chest prizes, at a fraction of the RRP. Token holders will be able to exchange their earned tokens for 'Bid Packages' as early owners of the token who must have participated in this presale, will continuously earn a 3% reward on each transaction after the presale. With this move, SAFEPOKEMAN brings innovation into the penny auction marketplace which currently has no record of any penny auction platform conducting its auctions on a digital blockchain network. Therefore, it is regarded as "The Robinhood of DeFi Marketplaces". Holders of its token with a higher propensity to sell will not be able to fully maximize the earning opportunities available in the system as the number of tokens left to purchase bids and earn higher will keep decreasing. In simple terms: users who buy more and sell less, benefit more. There are multiple benefits, which this concept offers those who will be partaking in the auction with their purchased $SPKMAN tokens, including the below: Elimination of Traditional Marketplaces with Their Attendant High Closing Sale Prices: Participants can bid in increments of $0.01 on auction lots and be sure that the final sale price remains significantly low, unlike what is obtainable at traditional marketplaces. Benefits for Every Participant – No 'Loser': Due to the decreasing and redistribution tokenomic aspect of the company's business model, a user can earn tokens as a reward, in as much as they have purchased $SPKMAN, even without taking part in its auctions or games. No reserves; all items are sold: Because of the company's value for transparency, there are no hidden items left in stock, after an initial declaration of items available for bidding. All is sold. Application of Hyper Burn Technology: Whenever bid packages are purchased by participants, the value is automatically burnt, removing tokens from supply and increasing the worth of $SPKMAN. When bid packages are purchased, they are sent to the burn address, instantly removing them from the system. This triggers the hyper burn mechanism. Therefore, not only does the value of $SPKMAN increase, simultaneously, the circulating supply will decrease. Built-in Gamification Model: Every auction runs on a 24-hour timer (but sometimes lasts longer), enabling participants to display their spirit of competitiveness while they enjoy the game. The timer will automatically reset to 60 seconds each time a bid is placed within the final 60 seconds of the auction until there is a winner. Charity-Driven: After payment for the final sale price has been made by the auction winner, it will be donated to charity; through partnerships with various charities that focus on assisting children with terminal diseases and less privileged youths. 100% Safety Measures against Possible Whales and Bots

Effective Redistribution Tokenomics

Exchange of Earned Rewards for Bid Packages Details to Take Note of There are currently 1 quadrillion $SPKMAN tokens available in circulation – about 10% held for LP, 24% burnt, 5% as Team tokens, 11% for DxSale and 50% for Community Distribution. 80,000,000,000,000 $SPKMAN tokens are up for its presale, and about 23,587,500,000,000 $SPKMAN tokens for liquidity. The presale rate is currently pegged at 320,000,000,000 $SPKMAN per BNB while its PancakeSwap listing rate stands at 185,000,000,000 $SPKMAN per BNB (51% of liquidity). The minimum contribution by each participant is 0.1 BNB while the maximum contribution is 1 BNB. Liquidity will be unlocked on September 22, 2024 (01:00). SAFEPOKEMAN's modern approach to penny auctions using the $SPKMAN BEP20 token is the newest in the digital blockchain space. Items which will be available for bidding include: memorabilia, TCG products, jackpots, Safe Chests, NFTs, among many others. The NFTs can be typically obtained from SuperRare, Rarible, Foundation NFT, and Opensea.io. About SAFEPOKEMAN AUCTIONS SAFEPOKEMAN AUCTIONS, also widely referred to as Robinhood, is a decentralized penny auction marketplace. Designed on the Binance smart chain using $SPKMAN token. The company is a registered business that is community-driven and transparent in its dealings. It has 1 quadrillion supply of its native token, with a use case built into its entire business model, aimed at improving the living conditions of families and lives across the globe, in multiple dimensions. SAFEPOKEMAN AUCTIONS was developed and founded by a passionate and well-experienced penny auctions expert, Leon Dwyer. He designed and developed the foundations on which the SAFEPOKEMAN AUCTIONS which is soon to become a leading penny auction marketplace on Binance Smart Chain, was built. Social Links

