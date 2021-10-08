Friday, 8 October 2021, 11:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: World Blockchain Hackathon Babylon Project 2.0: World Blockchain Hackathon in the Metaverse This year's month-long event runs from October 29 - November 20

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Oct 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The World Blockchain Hackathon returns this month with Babylon Project 2.0, its second annual virtual hackathon, focusing on the decentralized web. , will be held in an interactive web-based virtual world, a metaverse experience with panels and development on CBDC, NFT, DeFI, DAO, Payments, DAPPs and Bitcoin scripts - and crowdfunding set up for the top 20 teams.



The Babylon Project is a hackathon initiative committed to democratizing access to global innovation and the adoption of blockchain and distributed ledger technologies. The broadest vision of the World Blockchain Hackathon is a future ecosystem in which blockchain innovation becomes the standard backbone for impenetrably secure, fast-moving, intelligent global technologies of all kinds.



Last year, the hackathon attracted 1000 participants from 69 countries. The winning team, Kenyan-based fintech Kotani Pay, a technology stack enabling blockchain protocols, decentralized applications (dApps) and finTech companies integrate seamlessly, went ahead to launch their product and experienced extraordinary growth, providing on-ramp and off-ramp services on USSD in Africa.



This year's virtual hackathon will be held in the metaverse for a month, with each weekend packed with workshops, panels, talks and mentorship. The goal is to increase engagement, allowing developers to have more time to learn, build and connect with sponsors and partners. Participants are encouraged to form teams. However, a single engineer can compete for prizes during the hackathon.



The title's sponsors, open-source protocol both IPFS and Filecoin, continue to show their deep commitment to nurturing hacker communities by rewarding participants' interest and contributions with attractive prizes. Filecoin's advanced technology provides a robust foundation to store the world's most valuable data sets. An alternative to costly cloud storage.



Babylon Project 2.0 is a community-based initiative and made possible by sponsors and partners such as Protocol Labs (Filecoin & IPFS), DIBA, NEAR, Metis, Ozone Universe, Ascended, BitMart and BitMask. Other partners include Alchemy, Investinu Group, Blockchain Council, PIABO PR, Waterdrip Capital, Crypto Chicks, Women in Blockchain Talks, Women Who Code Blockchain, Blockchain Acceleration Foundation, Blockchain Founders Fund, WEVE Acceleration, Qubic Labs, Flat 6 Labs, B4H, Blockchain by Women, and Kerala Blockchain Academy.



Dates: 29 October - 20 November, 2021

Apply: https://worldblockchainhackathon.com







