Thursday, 7 October 2021, 16:24 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Mattex Asia Development Limited Mattex Asia Announces Partnership With Build King Jointly enhance operational efficiency of construction industry using new technologies

Launch new generation of smart management

HONG KONG, Oct 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Mattex Asia Development Limited ("Mattex Asia"), a subsidiary of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711), today announced that Build King Holdings Limited ("Build King"), a major construction contractor in Hong Kong, has agreed to invest in the company and a cooperation agreement signing ceremony was held this morning. The contract value of the investment is approximately HK$6 million. Build King will become the strategic shareholder of Mattex Asia and the parties will cooperate in accelerating the digitalisation of processes used in construction material management and procurement.

Mr. Pang Yat Ting, Dominic, Chairman of AAI (third left); Ir Dr. Pang Yat Bond, Derrick, JP, CEO of AAI, Founder and Chairman of Mattex Asia (second right); Ir Zen Wei Peu, Derek, Chairman of Build King (middle), Mr. Roy Lam, CEO of Mattex Asia (third right); Mr. Shea Chun Lok, Martin, CFO of AAI (second left); Mr. Cheung Ho Kin, Dennis, Director of Mattex Asia (first right), and Ms. Li Hing Tin, Joyce, Financial Controller of AAI (first left), attended the contract signing ceremony.

Ir Zen Wei Peu, Derek, Chairman of Build King Holdings Limited, said, "Promoting the advancement of electronic processes and smart management have become the primary development projects of the construction industry. I am very pleased to see that Mattex Asia has set a precedent for the industry by building the first online management and procurement platform in the construction material procurement market, boasting an annual market value of as much as HK$120 billion. As a construction contractor in Hong Kong that constantly pursues innovation, and one of Mattex Asia's first customers, Build King strives to invest resources in the optimisation and development of the 'eMat' construction material management and trading platform. We are confident that 'eMat' will pioneer revolutions and drive new trends within the industry."



Ir Dr Derrick Pang, JP, Chief Executive Officer of Asia Allied Infrastructure, Founder and Chairman of Mattex Asia, said, "We are delighted that Build King has chosen to invest in our company and become our strategic partner. This alliance will strengthen Mattex Asia's 'eMat' platform, enable the continued development of the electronic processes used for construction material management and procurement, and leverage technologies to improve traditional construction project workflows and promote the evolution of the industry. Through this cooperation, Mattex Asia will build on its positive relationship with the construction industry and facilitate the sustainable development of the platform, in a bid to create an efficient operating system for the entire industry and launch a new era of intelligent management."



The "eMat" digital construction material management and trading platform, operated by Mattex Asia, has been well received by the industry since its launch. It allows contractors to efficiently conduct the procurement and management of construction materials and also helps construction material suppliers seek business opportunities. The platform has a range of excellent features. For example, suppliers can tender bids on the "eMat" platform immediately after receiving real-time quotation notifications from the system; contractors can communicate with suppliers in real time through the "eMat" platform; contractors can keep track of the procurement process and delivery progress at any time, resulting in a significant reduction in operating costs; and order records are stored electronically on the "eMat" platform, thereby minimising the risks of data loss and human error.



Mattex Asia Development Limited

Mattex Asia Development Limited ("Mattex") was found in 2017, as a member of Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK). Mattex is a technology development company pioneering an end-to-end material management platform, endeavouring to drive the digital transformation in construction industry and optimize sales channels to help companies increase its profits.



Build King Holdings Limited (Stock code: 00240.HK)

Build King Holdings Limited ("Build King") provides extensive construction services in three main areas: civil engineering work, buildings and environment. With a proactive management philosophy and multi-disciplinary competency, the Group applies its comprehensive expertise to different types of private and public projects, covering various stages of the works from initial design and construction, testing and commissioning, to facility management and operation. It undertakes a wide range of construction works, including those worth billions of Hong Kong dollars.



Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited (stock code: 00711.HK)

Asia Allied Infrastructure Holdings Limited ("Asia Allied Infrastructure") is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 00711. The Group operates businesses such as construction engineering and management, property development and assets leasing, security and facility management, tunnel management, non-franchised bus services, as well as medical technology and health care. Its subsidiary "Chun Wo" is a renowned construction contractor and property developer in Hong Kong. Chun Wo's solid construction experience and professional capabilities have enabled the Group to seize suitable development opportunities, allowing the Group to enhance its overall profitability and investment value.



For press enquiries:

Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Cindy Lung (852) 2864 4867 cindy.lung@sprg.com.hk

Wilson Ngan (852) 2114 4318 wilson.ngan@sprg.com.hk

Tiffany Mak (852) 2114 4951 tiffany.mak@sprg.com.hk







Topic: Press release summary

Source: Mattex Asia Development Limited

Sectors: Daily Finance, Daily News, Construct, Engineering

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

