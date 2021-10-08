Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Friday, October 8, 2021
Friday, 8 October 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Synthesis LLC
Synthesis Bank Announces the Launch of Public Sales of Its Own Token

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, Oct 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) -– Recently, Synthesis Bank has announced the launch of public sales of its own token. Synthesis Bank is an investment bank built on the Ethereum smart contract. Users can use it to invest in crypto assets and other new alternative financial products in the blockchain and defi ecosystem.

The Synthesis Bank team announces the launch of a public sale of its own token, $STB, beginning Oct. 20. The token is based on the Ethereum network.

  • Token holders will receive a monthly dividend of $STB
  • During the public sale, 75% of the total token issue is scheduled to be sold.
  • Total token emission - 200,000,000.
  • The platform passed a security audit by CertiK
  • People can purchase at the official website: https://synthesisbank.co/stb-token/
  • Token Address 0xbc61908cc90f35d87a5ba1c6ec2d5aa496804450

The Synthesis Bank team has already held two rounds of presales. According to their results:

In the first round, $482,268 $STB (4.8%) of a total of $10,000,000 $STB was sold, for a total of $2,35478.4 USD. The remaining $9,517,732 $STB tokens will be burned after the completion of the ICO

In the second round, 158,165 $STB (0.5%) of a total of 30,000,000 $STB were sold, for a total of 110,093.6 USD. The remaining $29,841,735 $STB tokens will be burned after the completion of the ICO

Shortly after the public sale, Synthesis Bank plans a series of listings on cryptocurrency exchanges in November 2021.

After that, in winter 2022, the team plans to launch its own decentralized exchange, launch staking and farming $SBT token, and launch Synthesis Bank Algorihmic trading pool.

If users are interested in this project, you can learn more about it on the official resources:

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/synthesisbank
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Synthesis-bank-105011331449429

Media Contact
Company: Synthesis LLC
Contact: Marcos Pouchan
E-mail: info@synthesisbank.co
Website: https://synthesisbank.co/stb-token/

SOURCE: Synthesis LLC




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Synthesis LLC

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Set for Spain with Eyes on the Prize  
Oct 8, 2021 16:21 HKT/SGT
Cooperation between Honda and Red Bull Group as from 2022  
Oct 8, 2021 16:00 HKT/SGT
Legend Capital leads ForQaly Medical's Series B financing  
Oct 8, 2021 15:13 HKT/SGT
Showa Denko Announces Number of Shares to be Issued under Third-Party Allotment  
Oct 8, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Overview of Honda Exhibits at the 27th ITS World Congress 2021 in Hamburg, Germany  
Oct 8, 2021 13:51 HKT/SGT
Synthesis Bank Announces the Launch of Public Sales of Its Own Token  
Oct 8, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Cielo Survey Finds That 50% of HR and Talent Acquisition Professionals in APAC Face Challenges in Quality of Hire  
Oct 8, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Cielo Survey Finds That 50% of HR and Talent Acquisition Professionals in APAC Face Challenges in Quality of Hire  
Oct 8, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Babylon Project 2.0: World Blockchain Hackathon in the Metaverse  
Oct 8, 2021 11:00 HKT/SGT
Fujitsu AI Technology Recommends Exercises Customized to Users' Needs in New Trial  
Oct 8, 2021 10:29 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
Accounting & Finance Show Malaysia
12   October
Virtual
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
DX Leaders Strategy Forum
26  -  27   October
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
2  -  3   November
Virtual
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       