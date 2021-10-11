|
|Represents more than 60% Y-o-Y increase to over HK$1,520 million
HONG KONG, Oct 11, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - EC Healthcare (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the "Group", SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong*, is pleased to announce the Group's expected to achieve a record-high sales volume from April to September 2021(the "Reporting Period").
Benefiting from the strong demand on medical services and improving local consumption sentiment by full-fledged retail sector recovery, the Board expects the Group to achieve a record-high overall sales volume of no less than HK$1,520 million for the Reporting Period, representing a no less than 60% y-o-y increase and a no less than 43% increase compared with the same period in 2019. Benefiting from positive synergies arisen from the acquisition of medical assets in the second half of the last financial year and the strong client demand for the Group's medical service, the Group achieved a no less than 100% y-o-y increase for medical services sales volume, and a no less than 152% increase compared with the same period in 2019.
For Mainland China, thanks to the unmet demands of mainland customers and the continued business growth riding on its leading position in aesthetic medical industry, the Group is expected to record a no less than 34% y-o-y increase for the reporting period, and a no less than 94% increase compared with the same period in 2019.
Mr. Eddy Tang, Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of EC Healthcare said, "Looking ahead, the Group is optimistic about the business performance given the recent launch of consumption voucher scheme by the Hong Kong Government and pandemic remains well under control in Hong Kong. The population that completed second vaccine dose has been at approximately 63.2% as of 7 October 2021. We believe that the upcoming consumption will further rebound after the re-open of the border between mainland China and Hong Kong. Moreover, we have been developing our businesses through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions, leveraging our advancement in information technology, branding and service to build a closed-loop healthcare ecosystem to consolidate the healthcare market."
About EC Healthcare
EC Healthcare is Hong Kong's largest non-hospital medical service provider*, leveraging its core businesses of preventive and precision medicine, and committed to developing medical artificial intelligence by integrating its multi-disciplinary medical services. The move, which is supported by the Group's high-end branding and quality customer services, is aimed at offering customers safe and effective healthcare and medical services with professionalism.
The Group principally engages in the provision of one-stop medical and health care services in Greater China. The Group provides a full range of services and products under its well-known brands, including those of its one-stop aesthetic medical solutions provider DR REBORN which has ranked first in Hong Kong by sales for years, primary care clinics jointly established with Tencent Doctorwork, chiropractic services centre SPINE Central, New York Spine and Physiotherapy Center NYMG, health management centre re:HEALTH, a vaccine centre Hong Kong Professional Vaccine HKPV, a comprehensive dental centre UMH DENTAL CARE, a diagnostic and imaging centre HKAI, an oncology treatment centre reVIVE, a day procedure centre HKMED, a specialty clinic SPECIALISTS CENTRAL and NEW MEDICAL CENTER, obstetrics and gynaecology specialist ZENITH MEDICAL CENTER AND PRENATAL DIAGNOSIS CENTRE, specialists central, a paediatric center PRIME CARE, cardiology center HONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CARDIOLOGY CENTER, PathLab Medical Laboratories, a professional hair care center HAIR FOREST, Ophthalmology Center VIVID EYE and EC Veterinary Hospital and Imaging Center.
*According to independent research conducted by Frost and Sullivan in terms of revenue in 2019 and 2020
