  • Thursday, October 14, 2021
Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 21:00 HKT/SGT
Mostexpensive Platform Official Launch on WOW Summit

LONDON, UK, Oct 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - In mid-October, the world's first hybrid NFT (NFTH) platform Mostexpensive will be launched at the largest NFT and crypto market event in the MENA region - WOW summit.


The official launch of the platform is linked with the off-line event taking place at Palm Atlantis, Dubai. The two NFTHs available on the platform - a real ball and a tennis racket connected with NFT of the world's second tennis player Daniil Medvedev with his signature ( https://www.instagram.com/p/CRBKrH7JQCp ). The initial price of the ball is 5,000 USD, the initial price of the racket is 10,000 USD.

Mostexpensive launch scheduled on October 14 at 10 AM (GMT+4).

What is hybrid NFT?

NFTH is undivided non-fungible tokens backed by real items. It is an item and its digital certificate that proves the right of its ownership.

Mostexpensive is the world's first platform that offers NFTH. Over the past six months, drastic fluctuations took place on the NFT market - mainly because it is pretty complicated to determine the actual value of such tokens.

The Mostexpensive platform offers real rare items that will be of collectors and investors interest and definitely will not lose value over time, but their price will only grow.

All transactions on the platform are executed through smart contracts, that guarantee the reliability and security of user data, funds, and rights.

The platform got support from large companies Tangem and the FreeTON blockchain protocol, which confirms the viability of the project`s concept.

After successfully completing the Private round, the platform launches a Pre-sale round to raise funds for the native MXP token. The platform offers the possibility of partial purchase of lots with their further resale or use in the DeFi bank, which launch is planned shortly. It will allow receiving additional benefits from each NFTH through staking.

Mostexpensive will offer items of the following categories - rare cars, art objects, musical works, celebrities paraphernalia and things, sports.

Exclusive items copyright owners also gain benefit from working with the platform as they receive a commission from every sale of their item.

The Mostexpensive platform creates a digital ecosystem for the collectors' market, transferring it to online sales, and may turn out to be the first digital analog to Sotheby's and Christie's, keeping a particular niche in the market.

It is quite easy to buy NFTH on the platform - all you got to do is connect a cryptocurrency wallet and choose the item you like.

Website: https://mostexpensive.io/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mostexpensive.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mostexpensiveio

