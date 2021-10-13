Wednesday, 13 October 2021, 14:11 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: trescon Top AI Experts Shed Light on the Need to Accelerate AI, RPA to Support Businesses and Enterprises in The Philippine Market

MANILA, Oct 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The Philippines played host to a content-rich virtual conference on Artificial Intelligence and Robotic Process Automation on Thursday, 16 September 2021. Hosted by Trescon, World AI & RPA Show convened over 250 online participants that included major stakeholders of the Philippines' AI ecosystem including government authorities, top AI experts and solution providers. The virtual conference featured leading AI organizations such as Oracle and Denodo coming together to discuss the Philippines' AI and RPA prospects.

An image from World AI & RPA Show - Philippines' panel discussion streamed live on 16 September 2021

The conference was themed on highlighting the next steps driving the Philippines' plans for the future through the use of emerging technologies.



The event focused on key topics such as preparing for the next evolution of AI as a driver for business success; Building the business strategy for AI across the enterprise; Aligning organizational structure to deploy at scale; RPA and AI implementation: Challenges and Opportunities; Leveraging Intelligent Automation to tackle issues of compliance and big data; Improving CX with AI and RPA, and much more.



The show featured a groundbreaking collaboration from experts such as:

- Gregorio B Honasan II, Executive VP and Chief Innovation & Inclusion Officer, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation

- Peter Leong, AI Specialist, Singapore Polytechnic

- Yu Ka Chan, Senior Regional Manager, Cloud Engineering, Oracle ASEAN

- Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, Denodo

- Simon Johnson, Asia Head of Claims Advisory and Operations, Marsh Asia

- Peter Lee, Head of Customer Loyalty, Payment and Big Data, PLUS Malaysia

- Kathleen Mackay, Chief Digital Officer, Revenue NSW - Department of Customer Service

- Andy Chun, AI Pioneer, Regional Director - Technology Innovation, Prudential Corporation Asia

- Lcol Francel Margareth Taborlupa, IS Officer, National Task Force Against Covid 19

- Reynaldo (Rey) Lugtu, Founder & CEO, Hungry Workhorse

- Edmund Situmorang, CTO, Sinarmas Group; to name a few.



Gregorio B. Honasan II, Secretary at Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), discussed at length on the topic 'Artificial Intelligence: Advancement in information and communications technology'. He stated, "We at DICT play the most important role in the AI strategic planning, focusing on the important factor of digitalization and architecture. Our aim is to ensure that the AI-driven economy is successfully promoted, beginning with the development of digital highways."



Yu Ka Chan, Senior Regional Manager, Cloud Engineering at Oracle ASEAN spoke on Unlocking the power of AI and ML with Oracle Cloud Technology. He was quoted saying, "We at Oracle are helping our customers to manage their data very effectively and in the end, we are able to help them drive a positive business outcome."



While speaking about 'How data virtualization accelerates machine learning and AI projects', Alex Hoehl, Senior Director, Partner Channel Sales & Business Development, APAC, at Denodo, mentioned that, "The Denodo platform deployment was as easy as a click of a button with centralized configuration management. This simplified Prologis's Data architecture and also helped bring down the overall maintenance cost."



LCol. Francel Margareth (PADILLA) Taborlupa, Head Executive Assistant to Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation & Unity & IS Officer at National Task Force Against Covid 19 Philippines in her keynote spoke at length on the topic, 'The Importance of AI In the Pandemic Response Operations', where she stated that, "AI tools can help monitor the economic crisis and recover. For example, via satellite, social networking and other data, like Google's community and with data gathered through AI, we can learn from the crisis and build early warnings for a future outbreak."



"The right business environment for AI & RPA is an important part of the game as it provides a wide range of options, and we were privileged to provide that environment. Innovations like AI, however, need to be contextualized and integrated into an enterprise use case," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO, Trescon.



The show was hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets which helped the participants to network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants were also able to engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.



World AI Show Malaysia was officially sponsored by Gold Sponsors - Oracle and Denodo; Bronze Sponsor - BCS Technology.



About World AI & RPA Show



World AI & RPA Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. It connects top AI & RPA experts, enterprises, government representatives, data scientists, technology leaders, startups, investors, researchers, academicians, and global AI innovators -- to discuss the impact of AI & RPA on commercial applications and the revolutionary ways it can transform businesses and government functions.



About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



