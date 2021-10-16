Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Saturday, October 16, 2021
Saturday, 16 October 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: UpBots GmbH
UpBots Launches Version 2.0 of its Crypto Trading Platform

NEW YORK, Oct 16, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - UpBots has launched Version 2.0 of its crypto trading platform, and will be giving away 50,000 UBXT and an exclusive one of a kind NFT to celebrate the launch of its Version 2.0 platform interface, where users can use free accounts to trade manually or with trading bots in a lightning fast, non-custodial, safe, and user friendly environment for retail investors.


UpBots, an FTX backed project, will launch Version 2 of their commercial platform to the public in the coming days during two weeks of celebrations, contests, airdrops and giveaways.

UpBots is the first trading platform to bring institutional-grade automated trading bots, social copy trading, and other advanced trading tools, built on the blockchain, to the retail investor.

With more than 10,000 accounts on the beta platform prior to launch and an FTX IEO that was over-sold in just 90 seconds, the market is responding.

In addition to providing cutting edge trading and investment tools UpBots leverages the blockchain to create an ecosystem where success is incentivized at every level throughout the platform to all stakeholders.


The ethos of "everyone wins or nobody does" is not simply a catchphrase but rather something that is hardcoded into the software of the UpBots platform. When trading bots close a trade in profit, the user pays a commission in UBXT, the native utility token, to the algorithm developer and to UpBots, as well as to the staking pool and the token burn program.

This means unless users close does not trade in profit, neither the algorithm developer of the trading bot, nor UpBots make any income. Instead the user gets a virtual credit for the amount of UBXT they should have had to pay had the trade closed in profit.

So when a trading bot closes in loss, both UpBots and the Algorithm Developer, miss out on a performance fees for that lost trade but also the for next one that closes in profit as the virtual credit from the users account is applied to pay future performance fees.

This is the revolutionary, completely fair, blockchain-based Performance Fees system UpBots has built so that quite literally everyone wins or nobody does.

Accounts are completely free because the well-established team of crypto evangelists behind UpBots want to help crypto adoption and recognize there still exists a large barrier to entry for most.

Trading is hard, so it is the goal of the team to combine a user-friendly interface with zero knowledge tools so that anyone can take their first step into crypto in a more safe way, with well-managed risk in an environment where everyone is financially incentivized to see them profit.

To celebrate this major product release UpBots is running a giveaway draw where one person will win 50,000 UBXT and another will win an exclusive NFT.

The only requirement to enter is to sign up for an UpBots account and connect at least one exchange account. UpBots is non-custodial so this connection to centralized exchanges is via API which is highly secure and does not permit the withdrawal of user funds.

Inside UpBots users will find a brand new, more beautiful, and lightning fast interface, designed by a former lead designer of Paypal, completely built from the ground up, and incorporating hundreds of community improvement suggestions.

Users can trade manually or algorithmically from UpBots on Binance, FTX, OKEx, Kucoin, Huobi and Bitmex with all other reputable exchanges being added in due course.

Media Contact
Company: UpBots GmbH
Contact: Neil Sisson
Twitter: @neilsisson | @upbotscom
Email: marketing@upbots.com
Website: https://upbots.com

SOURCE: UpBots GmbH




Topic: Press release summary
Source: UpBots GmbH

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
UpBots Launches Version 2.0 of its Crypto Trading Platform  
Oct 16, 2021 09:00 HKT/SGT
StrongNode Partners with Blockpass for KYC Provision  
Oct 15, 2021 18:00 HKT/SGT
Toyota: Production Plans in November 2021, as of October 15  
Oct 15, 2021 14:37 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Motors Reveals the Design of the All-New Outlander PHEV Model  
Oct 15, 2021 08:03 HKT/SGT
Driving the Digital Economy - The 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference and Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair thematic event "Digital Trade and Technology" held in Wuhan, Hubei  
Oct 15, 2021 06:30 HKT/SGT
Loh Boon Chye, CEO of SGX: Strengthen market connectivity and capital flows, and support China's internationalisation  
Oct 15, 2021 06:30 HKT/SGT
Indonesia Develops Blue Economy to Boost National Manufacturing Industry Growth  
Oct 14, 2021 18:45 HKT/SGT
AOTS, NTT DOCOMO and Mobile Innovation to Conduct Trial of 5G-Enabled Remote Technical Training  
Oct 14, 2021 14:58 HKT/SGT
Topelia Australia launches US$25M Series A call for COVID-19 ATT Ziverdox  
Oct 14, 2021 14:45 HKT/SGT
Spikes Asia Awards 2022 Announces the Integration of the Tangrams Awards and Launch of the Strategy & Effectiveness Spike  
Oct 14, 2021 12:33 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
DX Leaders Strategy Forum
26  -  27   October
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
2  -  3   November
Virtual
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       