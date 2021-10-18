Monday, 18 October 2021, 06:00 HKT/SGT Share:

WUHAN, CHINA, Oct 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference and Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair presented "Digital Trade and Technology", a thematic keynote event, on October 13 in Wuhan, Hubei Provence, China. More than 300 distinguished guests, including experts and scholars in the digital economy, shared new insights on digital trade under China's new "dual circulation" development strategy, and on the future of the global digital economy.

The Main Conference Hall, 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference & Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair, for the thematic keynote "Digital Trade and Technology", in Wuhan, Heibei Provence, on October 13. The event on-/off-line runs through October 26.

Jiang Wei, Standing Committee-member Wuhan Municipal Party Committee and Vice-Mayor of Wuhan encouraging conference attendees to take advantage of digital trade development opportunities in Wuhan for new businesses and tech innovations.

Organizer/host Qi Zhiping, CEO, ZALL Smart Commerce Group, joins entrepreneurs Qian Xiaojun, CEO, Beijing United Information Technology; Mu Xiaohai, Vice President, JD Cloud Business Group; Sun Wei, CEO, Shenzhen Sinoagri; and Huang Jianwen, Chairman, pao400, for panel "Industrial Development in the Digital Economy Era". [All images: ZALL Smartcom]

This new technological revolution and industrial transformation brought about digital trade, significantly impacting the trading sector, fostering new business models and trading patterns. This has reshaped the global industrial chain, supply chain, value chain and innovation chain, becoming a major driving force for economic globalization.



As one of the key highlights of the Global Digital Trade Conference, the "Digital Trade and Technology" event aims to become the leading platform that facilitates discussions, exchanges, and conversations around global digital trade.



Jiang Wei, Standing Committee member of the Wuhan Municipal Party Committee and Vice Mayor of Wuhan, delivered a speech that addressed Wuhan's geographic location and transportation advantages, vibrant commercial hub, and quality modern logistics infrastructure laying the foundation to advance the development of Wuhan's digital trade and economy. Wuhan has introduced a series of policies to promote development of the digital economy with much success. Jiang Wei welcomed all attendees to take advantage of the digital trade development opportunities and invest in Wuhan for their new businesses and technological innovations.



Internationally renowned speakers including Dr Finn E. Kydland, Norwegian economist and winner of the 2004 Nobel Prize in Economics; Yoshinori Ogawa, Executive Director, Marubeni Corporation and Managing Director, Marubeni China; Wu Ying, Chairman of the Digital China Federation; Liang Rubo, CEO of Bytedance; Jiang Guofei, Vice President of Ant Group; Loh Boon Chye, Vice Chairman, World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) and CEO, Singapore Exchange (SGX); Tian Ning, Chairman of the Board of the Panshi Group delivered keynote addresses, sharing new insights into the development trends of the global digital economy, the integration of digital trade and technology, and industrial supply chain innovation and transformation.



Host organizer Qi Zhiping, CEO of ZALL Smart Commerce Group, joined entrepreneurs Qian Xiaojun, CEO of Beijing United Information Technology; Mu Xiaohai, Vice President of JD Cloud Business Group; Sun Wei, CEO of Shenzhen Sinoagri; and Huang Jianwen, Chairman of pao400, for an in-depth panel discussion around the development and transformation of traditional industries in the digital economy era.



iResearch Consulting, China's leading data research organization, presented a new white paper on Global Digital Trade during the event. Li Chao, a Chief Analyst at iResearch and Executive Dean of iResearch Institute, presented their findings. The white paper shares the current development of digital trade from the existing digital infrastructure, policies, technologies, and capital. It also analyzes in-depth how digital trade has redefined traditional trade across production, transaction and supply chain.



The whitepaper looks at five major industries: agriculture, steel, plastics, wholesale and cross-border trade, along with the business models of renowned Chinese and global digital trading companies. It analyzes the profound changes digital technologies and supply chain services bring to the global trade industry, highlighting the growth momentum of digital trading companies and their financial market prospects. The paper suggests that with continued industry upgrading and business segmentation, there will be opportunities for digital trade services and ecosystem-based platforms to create new industrial supply-demand relationships and ecological synergies.





Themed "Intelligent Connectivity . Global Trading", the 2021 Global Digital Trade Conference is organised by the Hubei Provincial People's Government; supported by the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; co-organised by the Wuhan Municipal People's Government and the Department of Commerce of Hubei Province; and executed by the Wuhan Huangpi District Government, Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Hankoubei Group and ZALL Smart Commerce Group.



The Wuhan (Hankoubei) Commodities Fair is organized concurrently and features hundreds of procurement hubs and thousands of live streaming activities, pushing global industrial and supply chains towards digitalization and intelligent connectivity while promoting high-quality economic development and global trade. Running through October 26, 2021, the event has attracted representatives from 100+ countries, as well as over 10,000 merchants, experts and scholars. (en.hubei.gov.cn)



