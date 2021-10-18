Monday, 18 October 2021, 17:07 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, announced the winners of the "Magical Langham Place in Your Lens" Student Filming Competition, which was held during summer this year. With multimedia skills valued in both daily living and work nowadays, the competition aimed at offering a platform for students to realise their creative potential through video creation and storytelling.

Judges encourage students to continue their passion in video creation at the award presentation ceremony of the Student Filming Competition

The Trust received great response with quality entries from students, including original drama, music video and animation. After attentive judging by a professional panel, the top five winners were selected. The champion received a cash prize and Langham Place cash vouchers worth HK$10,000 in all and will be granted job opportunities. Highlights of the winning videos have been shown on the large LED screen at Langham Place Mall to reach a wider audience, echoing the Trust's dedication to supporting youth development.



The panel of judges commented they were glad to receive high quality works from the students. The visual communications, creativity, conceptual development and storytelling skills shown in the videos were outstanding. The judges found it interesting to better understand the younger generation through the stories that students created in the videos. They wished the students to continue their passion in video creation and pursue their dreams.



The winners shared in the award ceremony, they admired the golden opportunity to conduct filming at the landmark of Mong Kok and capture different stories there, which was an unforgettable experience. Thanks to their team's efforts, they were able to present their original works and share with more people. They were grateful that their ideas were highly recognised in the competition.



Highlights of the winning videos: https://youtu.be/c_kGwAvHNts.



About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.



