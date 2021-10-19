Monday, 18 October 2021, 20:56 HKT/SGT Share:

Singapore, Oct 18, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Banks in the ASEAN region were extremely successful not only in adapting rapidly to the evolving banking environment but being innovative in terms of new customers being incorporated. Customer experience is now one of the major differentiators in all industries.





The summit will host a combination of keynotes, insightful sessions and panel discussions sure to deliver actionable insights that attendees can apply to their Customer Experience strategies

The event will focus on topics such as: how can financial service be future-ready with CX-led Digital Transformation; how banks are sparking disruption and fostering CX - rethinking CX in post-pandemic era and strategy to improve CX; how digital & wearable innovation is redefining insurtech; how AI Will Shift Customer Experience to the Next Level; which emerging technologies like AI, Blockchain, IoT, AR, VR etc. will deliver on the new capabilities for next-generation CX; and much more.



The summit will also feature a groundbreaking collaboration of experts such as:

- Anthony Rogalski, Solutions Consultant, UserTesting

- Landon Barnes, Principal Solutions Consultant, UserTesting

- Gavin Neil Olsen, Regional Manager, FSI, Sitecore

- Mike Plimsoll, Snr. Director, Industry Strategy & Marketing, Sitecore

- Allan Tumbaga, Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Marketing Officer, Pru Life UK

- Sourabh Chitrachar, Regional VP- IT Strategy & Transformation, Liberty Mutual Insuarance

- Rachel Chen, Chief Digital Officer, Aviva Singlife

- Mohd Afdhal Bin Mohd Nayan, Chief Transformation Officer & Bank Of Ayudhya - Krungsri

- Chatrudee Ngamvalairatt, EVP, Customer Experience Management

- Tomasz Kurczyk, Chief Digital and Transformation Officer, AXA Insurance

- Dan Ramirez, Head of Business Excellence (AVP), Insular Life Assurance Co., Ltd.

- Mujtanibul Ahmed Sakib, Division Customer Experience Director, Wing Bank

- Jennifer Villalobos, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Prudential Life Assurance Public Company Ltd



"When we elevate UX & UI to a whole new level of excellence, then climax is perfected," states Steven Wong Weng Leong, Chief Digital & Global Banking Strategist at China Construction Bank. "Customers today are far more aware than ever and it's highly unlikely that they will hold brands for things they cannot control, but the brand needs to make customers understand expectations. One has to focus on what the pain points are and try to bring a correction there," said Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.



The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with the speakers during Q&A sessions and network with solution providers/sponsors at their virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and meeting tables.

World CX Summit - FSI is officially sponsored by Lead Sponsor - UserTesting; Platinum Sponsor - Sitecore; Gold Sponsor - OutSystems, Servicenow, Creatio; Silver Sponsors - Freshworks, Teleperformance.



About World CX Summit



World CX Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world.

About Trescon



Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provides wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialised in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, road shows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.



