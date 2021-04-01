

Wil, Switzerland, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Zeronauts has launched the beta tester program for their crypto assessment platform. The official platform will go live at the end of Q4/2021. Zeronauts is the first crypto review platform from the crypto community for the community with a focus on sustainability. The Swiss crypto project Zeronauts emerges as a leader and pioneer in creating a more sustainable crypto market. Based on the crypto token ZNS, it pursues the vision of bringing ecological and social responsibility to crypto.

The challenge of an unsustainable crypto market The team behind Zeronauts has recognized the issue that the concept of sustainability has been strongly neglected in crypto. The crypto market is known for fraud, pump and dump schemes and the high energy consumption of Bitcoin. 98% of cryptos that were created during the crypto bubble between 2016 and 2018 do not exist anymore. Most projects were scams or colossal failures. Unfortunately, the negative image of crypto also hits long-term valuable crypto projects that have found a way to use the Blockchain technology in a meaningful way. In this market circle, it is about time that investors can easily differentiate between long-term promising or in other words sustainable crypto tokens and unsustainable ones. How Zeronauts transforms the crypto industry This is where Zeronauts enters the game. Zeronauts builds a community-based rating platform for cryptos. Different to other rating platforms, Zeronauts uses scientific methodologies that consider economic, social and ecological factors to rate cryptos. There is a clear focus on assessing the long-term success of crypto tokens. To scale the Zeronauts rating platform quickly, it uses a unique approach to involve the whole crypto community to write assessments. ZNS transaction fees are used to reward community members for their service of writing crypto ratings. As Zeronauts grows, this can become extremely lucrative for token auditors. All assessments are reviewed by the Zeronauts team before they are uploaded to the assessment platform to guarantee a high-quality standard. With this approach, Zeronauts aims to become the largest crypto rating platform in a short time period. Zeronauts searches beta testers for their assessment platform. Interested crypto community members can register for the "Become a Zeronaut" program: Become a Zeronaut - Zeronauts. The assessment platform goes live in Q4/2021. The Zeronauts labels – a unique and meaningful NFT use case Based on the rating platform, Zeronauts introduces sustainability NFT labels to the crypto market. This allow investors to identify very easily sustainable crypto tokens. They do not waste time and money on one of the many existing scams. Crypto projects can request an audit of their token for a fee. When their token meets the Zeronauts sustainability standards, they earn a Zeronauts NFT label. Zeronauts implements a label tier system with bronze, silver, gold and a diamond labels. As the labels are NFTs, they are stored on a blockchain, where everyone can verify the label authenticity. Part of the audit fee is directly reinvested into the ZNS token. That means, the more assessments are written, the higher the ZNS price will be. This makes the ZNS token also extremely interesting for investors. Zeronauts NFT label tier system with bronze, silver, gold and diamond labels

Zeronauts mission to become the central authority for a sustainable crypto movement Sustainability is a clear trend in the crypto market and will become much more important in the future. Especially with stronger regulations, there is a high need for differentiating between sustainable and non-sustainable crypto tokens. Building a fast growing and highly active assessment platform is the first important milestone for the Zeronauts project. The project team has a clear vision that even the largest crypto tokens will strive for a Zeronauts label to proudly show their efforts in building a sustainable token. Yet, the Zeronauts project will not stop there. Long-term goals include building the Zeronauts DEX, a decentralized and sustainable exchange platform as well as a learning platform with focus on sustainability. About Zeronauts The work done by Zeronauts is one of a kind. The team behind Zeronauts are Swiss blockchain enthusiasts who share the passion for the crypto universe. Driven for something bigger than themselves, with great commitment, revolutionary thinking and team spirit, they are up to revolutionize the crypto space and make it much more sustainable. The company incorporation will take place at the beginning of next year. Social Links

