Top Page | English | 简体中文 | 繁體中文 | 한국어 | 日本語
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 12:00 HKT/SGT
Share:
    

Source: Zeronauts
Zeronauts Assessment Platform Goes Live in Q4 2021

Wil, Switzerland, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Recently, Zeronauts has launched the beta tester program for their crypto assessment platform. The official platform will go live at the end of Q4/2021.

Zeronauts is the first crypto review platform from the crypto community for the community with a focus on sustainability. The Swiss crypto project Zeronauts emerges as a leader and pioneer in creating a more sustainable crypto market. Based on the crypto token ZNS, it pursues the vision of bringing ecological and social responsibility to crypto.


The challenge of an unsustainable crypto market

The team behind Zeronauts has recognized the issue that the concept of sustainability has been strongly neglected in crypto. The crypto market is known for fraud, pump and dump schemes and the high energy consumption of Bitcoin. 98% of cryptos that were created during the crypto bubble between 2016 and 2018 do not exist anymore. Most projects were scams or colossal failures. Unfortunately, the negative image of crypto also hits long-term valuable crypto projects that have found a way to use the Blockchain technology in a meaningful way.

In this market circle, it is about time that investors can easily differentiate between long-term promising or in other words sustainable crypto tokens and unsustainable ones.

How Zeronauts transforms the crypto industry

This is where Zeronauts enters the game. Zeronauts builds a community-based rating platform for cryptos. Different to other rating platforms, Zeronauts uses scientific methodologies that consider economic, social and ecological factors to rate cryptos. There is a clear focus on assessing the long-term success of crypto tokens. To scale the Zeronauts rating platform quickly, it uses a unique approach to involve the whole crypto community to write assessments. ZNS transaction fees are used to reward community members for their service of writing crypto ratings. As Zeronauts grows, this can become extremely lucrative for token auditors. All assessments are reviewed by the Zeronauts team before they are uploaded to the assessment platform to guarantee a high-quality standard. With this approach, Zeronauts aims to become the largest crypto rating platform in a short time period.

Zeronauts searches beta testers for their assessment platform. Interested crypto community members can register for the "Become a Zeronaut" program: Become a Zeronaut - Zeronauts. The assessment platform goes live in Q4/2021.

The Zeronauts labels – a unique and meaningful NFT use case

Based on the rating platform, Zeronauts introduces sustainability NFT labels to the crypto market. This allow investors to identify very easily sustainable crypto tokens. They do not waste time and money on one of the many existing scams.

Crypto projects can request an audit of their token for a fee. When their token meets the Zeronauts sustainability standards, they earn a Zeronauts NFT label.

Zeronauts implements a label tier system with bronze, silver, gold and a diamond labels. As the labels are NFTs, they are stored on a blockchain, where everyone can verify the label authenticity.

Part of the audit fee is directly reinvested into the ZNS token. That means, the more assessments are written, the higher the ZNS price will be. This makes the ZNS token also extremely interesting for investors.

Zeronauts NFT label tier system with bronze, silver, gold and diamond labels

Zeronauts mission to become the central authority for a sustainable crypto movement

Sustainability is a clear trend in the crypto market and will become much more important in the future. Especially with stronger regulations, there is a high need for differentiating between sustainable and non-sustainable crypto tokens.

Building a fast growing and highly active assessment platform is the first important milestone for the Zeronauts project. The project team has a clear vision that even the largest crypto tokens will strive for a Zeronauts label to proudly show their efforts in building a sustainable token.

Yet, the Zeronauts project will not stop there. Long-term goals include building the Zeronauts DEX, a decentralized and sustainable exchange platform as well as a learning platform with focus on sustainability.

About Zeronauts

The work done by Zeronauts is one of a kind. The team behind Zeronauts are Swiss blockchain enthusiasts who share the passion for the crypto universe. Driven for something bigger than themselves, with great commitment, revolutionary thinking and team spirit, they are up to revolutionize the crypto space and make it much more sustainable. The company incorporation will take place at the beginning of next year.

Social Links
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zeronauts_io
Instagram: https://instagram.com/zeronauts
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zeronauts_io
Telegram: https://t.me/Zeronauts

Media Contacts
Company: Zeronauts
Contact: Simon Nef, Director of Partnership
Email: info@zeronauts.io
Website: https://zeronauts.io




Topic: Press release summary
Source: Zeronauts

http://www.acnnewswire.com
From the Asia Corporate News Network

Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

Latest Press Releases
BNP Morningstar Initiates Coverage of CCMGT (9982) with "BUY" rating  
Oct 20, 2021 16:01 HKT/SGT
Moonstake to Host Joint Webinar with Partner TRON Foundation on 1 Nov 2021  
Oct 20, 2021 15:00 HKT/SGT
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Successfully Separates and Captures CO2 from Exhaust Gas in World's First Marine-based CO2 Capture System Project  
Oct 20, 2021 14:55 HKT/SGT
All-New Outlander PHEV Model Wins the Good Design Award 2021 in Japan  
Oct 20, 2021 14:36 HKT/SGT
Zeronauts Assessment Platform Goes Live in Q4 2021  
Oct 20, 2021 12:00 HKT/SGT
Freedom Business Summit 2021 Online Will Bring Together 2000+ Worldwide Freedom Business Entrepreneurs  
Oct 20, 2021 10:07 HKT/SGT
Launch of world-first expert resource to foster best practice osteoporosis care in the Asia Pacific  
Oct 20, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
Launch of world-first expert resource to foster best practice osteoporosis care in the Asia Pacific  
Oct 20, 2021 06:00 HKT/SGT
As Crypto Prices Reach for New Highs, DigiMax Strategy Continues to Strengthen  
Oct 20, 2021 05:06 HKT/SGT
Seven autumn trade fairs open next Wednesday  
Oct 20, 2021 05:00 HKT/SGT
More Press release >>
 Events:
InfoComm Southeast Asia
20  -  22   October
Bangkok, Thailand
Singapore Vet
23  -  24   October
Singapore
DX Leaders Strategy Forum
26  -  27   October
Virtual
CISO Online ASEAN
2  -  3   November
Virtual
FREEDOM BUSINESS SUMMIT 2021
6  -  7   November
Virtual
Glasstech Asia
16  -  18   November
Thailand
2021 World Battery Industry Expo
18  -  20   November
China
DCCI 2021 INDIA
23  -  24   November
Virtual
More >>
 News Alerts
Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire - Asia Corporate News Network
Home | About us | Services | Partners | Events | Login | Contact us | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | RSS
US: +1 214 890 4418 | Beijing: +86 400 879 3881 | Hong Kong: +852 8192 4922 | Singapore: +65 6549 7068 | Tokyo: +81 3 6859 8575

Connect With us:       