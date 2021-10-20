Wednesday, 20 October 2021, 10:07 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Freedom Business Summit 2021 Freedom Business Summit 2021 Online Will Bring Together 2000+ Worldwide Freedom Business Entrepreneurs Freedom Business Summit 2021 - Global Summit for Those Looking for Ways to Take Their Freedom Back, Mitigate Geopolitical Risks, Protect Their Wealth and Build a Location Independent Lifestyle

Delhi, India, Oct 20, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - This year on 6-7 November, 2021 we decided to bring together 2000+ the world's best entrepreneurs to learn proven strategies, get proven systems to build a freedom business, build a winning mindset, and run your business globally from freedom entrepreneurs, world travelers, global investors and remote startups founders.



Freedom Business Summit - is not just a regular summit, it is a philosophy of location independent lifestyle that is organized in official partnership with e-Residency Estonia, Insured Nomads, Binance and citizenship agency Migronis.



Summit Agenda



Bringing together topics that don't cover in big media, the summit aims to educate those who value their freedom on things like:



Self-sovereignty 101 - embracing prepper mentality and becoming a free man.

Jurisdictional Arbitrage - playing the game of flag theory, why having a second passport is necessary, how do you pick the right jurisdiction and what the paperwork is like.

Global incorporation - seeking a better regulatory environment for your business.

Bitcoin through a macro lens - your hedge against the money printer.

Building a citadel - building a self-sufficient housing.

Unschooling - teach your kids critical thinking.

Taxation - legal ways to minimize or entirely avoid the burden of capital gains and income tax.



Meet Our Speakers



More than 20 speakers and entrepreneurs from 20 countries: Brazil, USA, Estonia, France, Spain, Malta, Canada, Portugal, Romania will join Freedom Business Summit to share their experience about managing and running a remote business.



Bryan Benson - Managing Director at Binance LATAM

Brett Estep - Vice President at Insured Nomads USA

Daniel Prince - The Once BITTen podcast USA

Kemal Nicholson - Expert in Citizenship Programs Antigua and Barbuda

Liam Martin - Co-Founder timedoctor.com (Canada)

Alla Adam - Smart Human, Life Coach (Chicago, USA)

Alex Huditan - Entrepreneur at Amazon & Lifestyle (Romania)

Katie Ananina - CEO PlanBPassport (USA)

Viktorija Simulynaite - CEO Sovereign Man (Worldwide)

Marat Kurbanov - Senior analyst at Sovereign Man, (Chile, Spain)

Marvin Liao - VC, ex-partner at 500 STARTUPS (USA)

Andreas Wil Gerdes - Entrepreneur, World Citizen #8 (Malta)

Jeff Ruiz - Online Entrepreneur (France)

Gil Petersil - Professional Networker (Singapore)

Hannah Brown - Head of Content, e-Residency of Estonia



Each expert will share their experience from managing remote online teams and a virtual company, to investing abroad, obtaining a second citizenship, registering companies in low-tax countries, opening bank accounts and obtaining visas for online entrepreneurs.



Once you attend Freedom Business Summit - it may change your life, and you will get a one-way ticket to a life full of freedom, a remote business lifestyle, and unstoppable traveling to the world's best destinations.



More details here www.freedomsummit.net



