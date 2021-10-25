Monday, 25 October 2021, 09:00 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is excited to announce its growing partnership with Seedify, the gateway to blockchain gaming. Seedify will be using Blockpass' proprietary KYC solutions to provide a safe, secure and compliant ecosystem where gamers and gaming enthusiasts can enjoy the benefits of blockchain and cryptocurrency.



Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad ecosystem which provides support and opportunities for innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a complete support system to help drive the future of gaming and blockchain. The project is assisting gamers as they begin to explore new avenues, spending time on games and taking advantage of opportunities to earn in-game item NFTs and tokens. Through holding $SFUND, users are able to buy game tokens before they're listed on the market, by participating in IGOs (initial game offerings) on the Seedify Launchpad.



Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 160,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date almost 5000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles.



"Seedify is a leader in the blockchain gaming industry and we were delighted to work with them to bring our compliance technology to that space," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "By bringing seamless and efficient identity verification to gamers we hope to facilitate a safe and secure ecosystem where they can play and earn."



"Blockpass' compliance software provides a vital solution, ensuring ease of use, along with a safe and secure KYC process," noted Levent Cem Aydan, Founder and CEO - Seedify. "This gives us the ability to seamlessly and efficiently onboard new users, maintaining the integrity of our platform and giving our community confidence that their private data is protected."



Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC(TM) solution. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.



About Blockpass



Blockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC(TM), is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC(TM) solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.



About Seedify



Seedify is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad ecosystem, empowering innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building and a full support system to help drive the future of gaming and blockchain.



