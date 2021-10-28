Thursday, 28 October 2021, 08:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Elite Capital & Co. Limited Elite Capital & Co. Registers "Government Future Financing 2030 Program" as an official UK Finance Trademark

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE, Oct 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that 15th of October 2021 was a significant day for Elite Capital & Co., as two important events took place on this date.



Firstly, the UK Intellectual Property Office approved and issued a Registration Certificate for the Trademark 'Government Future Financing 2030 Program' with Certificate No. UK00003650455.



"Registering 'Government Future Financing 2030 Program' as an official trademark is a unique event for Elite Capital & Co. due to the importance of this financing program, that provides unique and wide-ranging financial services and solutions to governments around the world. Under this program Elite Capital & Co. and its governmental portfolios sign agreements with the respective Government to support the country's National Projects, by providing 80% of the financing needs of those National Projects without burdening the Ministry of Finance with sovereign loans. In return, the Government announces the projects on a bidding basis by inviting all local companies and international consortia, to bid for the remaining project activities including 20% funding, construction, and project operations, thereby ensuring fairness, equality, and transparency according to the rules, regulations, and laws applicable in the respective country" Dr. Faisal Khazaal said.



Secondly, Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced that on 15th of October 2021 the company was awarded the ISO 37001:2016 Certificate for Anti-Bribery Management, in addition to the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for Quality Management (QMS) that Elite Capital & Co. Limited has held over the past five years.



"The ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for Quality Management reflects the level of service that we offer to all of our clients, both at the Government level, and to the commercial and industrial private sector. Adding the ISO 37001:2016 Certificate for Anti-Bribery to our qualifications within the scope of Financial Management, Consultancy, and Funding, makes us the strongest and most secure company that Governments can work with for any financial transaction. Accordingly, Elite Capital & Co. will be subject to a quarterly financial review, as well as a comprehensive annual financial review starting from the 1st of November 2021, being one of the toughest and most transparent auditing financial systems" Mr. George Matharu said.



Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project-related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects.



Kuwaiti Businessman Dr. Faisal Khazaal and Mr. George Matharu concluded their statement by saying "The company's growth means we are working with an increasing number of countries, and looking forward to signing new agreements with international EPC Contractors in China and UK for major upcoming projects".



