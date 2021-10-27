Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 13:17 HKT/SGT Share:

HONG KONG, Oct 27, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Dynasty Fine Wines Group Limited (Stock Code: 828), a premier winemaker in China, held a series of activities in relation to the 105th China Food & Drinks Fair during 15 - 21 October in Tianjin. These activities include the participation in the Autumn Food & Drinks Fair, and the organisation of the Pre-Fair "Wineseer" Wine Exhibition, Dynasty Pre-Fair Plant Open Day, Grand Opening Ceremony for the new premises of its National-level Technology Centre, Dynasty Dry White Wines Night, and a wine tasting event for Dynasty air dry wines and Dynasty brandy along with the world's premier wines. These events received enthusiastic response from distributors. Another highlight was a press conference to announce its latest marketing model and strategies and to unveil two new product series targeting young consumers, namely Sweet Heart and Pleasant Color.

Dynasty said, "Since Dynasty launched the market demand-oriented '5+4+N product strategy' last year and subsequently completed the upgrade of its organisational structure, the unaudited consolidated revenue in the first half of this year nearly doubled to approximately HK$179.6 million, and the successful results are obvious to all. In the future, in line with the industry development trend, Dynasty will strengthen its presence in mass-market and mid-range products as well as those targeted at young consumers. We will also expand our distribution channels, with the aim to deploy 100,000 point-of-sales, add 1,000 distributors and vigorously develop new channels via retail platforms during the next three years, so as to seize the opportunities from the growing consumption market of young adults and strive to achieve the annual sales target exceeding RMB1 billion in that time".



To realise the objective of rearch its point-of-sales network expansion target in three years, Dynasty will further map out its product, channels, and retail sales by expanding the circles of marketing, pursuing advances in business prospecting as well as developing new retail channels. Dynasty will also continue to focus on traditional e-commerce platforms such as JD.com, Tmall and Pinduoduo for product sales, as well as comprehensive innovation across its brand, product categories, and business systems, procedures and models via new retail platforms, including Weibo, RED (Xiaohongshu app), Kuai (Kuaishou app) and TikTok (Douyin app). Such efforts will facilitate the Group's brand communications so that it can continue to gain the attention of mainstream consumer groups and demographic segments, and enhance effective market penetration of the Group's products targeted at young consumers.



In addition, Dynasty will prioritise three "New"s so as to capture the young adult consumer market from three aspects. The first is "new products". Dynasty will launch products with a sweeter and more subtle taste and with packaging accenting a youthful Chinese style. The second is "new channels". While insisting to integrate the manufacturing, distribution and retail businesses into one, Dynasty will continue to focus on ready-to-drink channels, beer sales channels and Business & Customer-end catering channels. The third is "new prices". Dynasty will price its new products by focusing more on the mid-range to mass-market young market segments. Moreover, Dynasty has also noted the huge room for growth in dry white wines as their consumption is far lower than that of dry red wines in China. Hence, the Group will vigorously develop the dry white wine series within which it boasts strong advantages. At its new marketing model and strategy press conference, Dynasty unveiled two new product series which are focused on the entry-level product price range and targeted at young consumers, namely Sweet Heart and Pleasant Color. The former mainly offers white wines, opening a new chapter for the Group's product rejuvenation strategy.



In addition, Dynasty has recently held a grand opening ceremony for the new premises of its National-level Technology Centre, which had been granted approval to set up a post-doctoral work station last year. The work station is initially researching the selection of distinctive muscat yeast in order to brew more mellow and delicious wines. The completion of the new premises at the National-level Technology Centre will further promote the Group's research and development of new products as well as new winemaking techniques. Looking ahead, the Group will firmly respond to the needs of consumers by developing and innovating its series of wines and offering more distinctive products. It will also strive to demonstrate its brand vitality via diversified channels while realising brand and product rejuvenation.







