Thursday, 28 October 2021, 13:01 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: Spikes Asia Spikes Asia Announces 2022 Jury Presidents Fourteen industry leaders from across APAC will help set the region's benchmark in creative excellence and effectiveness



Fifty percent female representation sees gender parity in this year's Jury Presidents

Singapore, Oct 28, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Spikes Asia has announced the fourteen industry leaders set to judge Asia Pacific's most prestigious creative communications awards. For the first time, gender parity has been reached and Spikes Asia has the strongest female representation across its Jury Presidents in its 35 editions.



This year's Jury Presidents come from across the region including China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, India and The Philippines, as well as from a mix of disciplines from throughout the industry.



Speaking about this year's Jury Presidents, Philip Thomas, Chairman, Spikes Asia, said, "It's an exciting time for Spikes Asia as we incorporate the Tangrams Awards to create the definitive benchmark for both creative excellence and marketing strategy and effectiveness across Asia-Pacific. This collection of outstanding talent is representative of the evolved Spikes Asia Awards and we are delighted to have them all onboard."



The Jury Presidents will judge work in 24 awards categories, including in the three newly launched Spikes - Strategy & Effectiveness, Creative Data and Social & Influencer - which are in response to the shifting creative trends across the region.



The 2022 Jury Presidents are announced as follows:



Brand Experience & Activation and Creative eCommerce Jury President

Natalie Lam, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe, APAC, MEA



Creative Effectiveness Jury President

Michaela Lyon, Integrated Client Lead, Dentsu, Hong Kong



Design and Industry Craft Jury President

Paul Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Cheil Worldwide, Hong Kong



Direct and Outdoor Jury President

David Guerrero, Creative Chair, BBDO Guerrero, The Philippines



Entertainment and Music Jury President

Kazoo Sato, Chief Creative Officer, TBWA\Hakuhodo, Japan



Film, Print & Publishing and Radio & Audio Jury President

Paul Nagy, Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R AUNZ, Australia and New Zealand



Film Craft Jury President

Sneha Iype, Partner, Executive Producer, Nirvana Films, India



Healthcare Jury President

Wendy Chan, Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, China



Innovation and Creative Data Jury President

Emad Tahtouh, Principal - Creative Technology, Deloitte, Australia



Media Jury President

Kasper Aakerlund, Regional President, UM, APAC



Mobile and Digital Craft Jury President

Jean Lin, Executive Officer, Dentsu Group Inc., China



PR Jury President

Shouvik Prasanna Mukherjee, Chief Creative Officer, Asia Pacific, Golin, Asia Pacific



Social and Influencer Jury President

Tea Uglow, IC, Creative Lab, Google, Australia



Strategy & Effectiveness Jury President

Anupama Biswas, Senior Director, Analytics & Insight - APAC Lead, The Coca-Cola Company, Asia Pacific



Key awards information:

- Awards are now open for entries and entries can be submitted here

- The Tangrams Awards have been incorporated into the Spikes Asia Awards to recognise the vital link between creativity and marketing effectiveness

- Final entry deadline is 20 January 2022 at 11.59pm SGT.

- Three new awards added: Strategy & Effectiveness Spike, Creative Data Spike, and Social & Influencer Spike.

- The Digital Spike will be retired from the awards.

- Spikes award sections and categories are expanded. Further information can be found here



The Jury Presidents and their juries will convene remotely to judge the work in February 2022 with the winners of the Spikes Asia Awards announced on 3 March 2022. "Spikes Asia x Campaign Asia: The Experience" is also set to return from 1-3 March 2022 and more information on the hybrid event will be released later in the year. Interested delegates are welcome to register their interest here.



About Spikes Asia



Spikes Asia celebrates inspiring Asia-Pacific creativity in advertising and marketing. Building on over 35 years of the illustrious Spikes Awards and Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards, Spikes Asia is the result of a collaboration between the organisers of Cannes Lions and Haymarket, publishers of Campaign Asia Pacific.



Spikes Asia is the region's leading event for the creative community. It offers a spectacular celebration of creativity in marketing and communications, from forward-thinking content sessions by the industry's most influential figures to superb networking opportunities, training and exhibitions of the region's best creative work. The Awards are Asia Pacific's top award for excellence in creative communications and marketing effectiveness, celebrating the very best in creativity across the region. They are the benchmark by which the region's creativity is measured and they are continually honed and redefined to ensure they reflect current trends in creative marketing & communications.



The Spikes Asia will return as a virtual event in March 2022. In 2021, The Spikes Asia Festival of Creativity went virtual in partnership with Campaign Asia-Pacific to produce Spikes Asia X Campaign: The Virtual Experience. Over 3,000 creative communications professionals registered to be a part of the virtual experience which centred around the theme, Creativity is the Growth Engine.



About Ascential



Spikes Asia is part of Ascential. Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and ecommerce optimisation platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail & Financial Services.



With more than 2,000 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange. www.ascential.com



About Haymarket



Haymarket Media Group creates award-winning specialist content and information for international audiences. The company has more than 70 market-leading brands created by world-class experts in locations in the UK, the US, Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Germany. Haymarket's consumer and professional brands connect people and communities across digital, mobile, print and live/virtual media platforms. Although Haymarket's portfolio is diverse, its mission is the same across borders and markets: to deliver brand experiences which truly meet the needs of its audiences and clients. Haymarket's brands include Campaign, PRWeek, What Car?, Autocar, AsianInvestor and Finance Asia. www.haymarket.com



About Tangrams Strategy & Effectiveness Awards



Since their launch 18 years ago, the Tangrams (formerly Asian Marketing Effectiveness Awards) have set out to recognise and celebrate outstanding marketing effectiveness programmes in the region. Responding to the growing correlation of creativity and effectiveness, the programme has gradually aligned with Spikes in recent years, with 2022 seeing the full integration of the Tangrams Awards categories into the Spikes Asia Awards.



For further information:



For queries on Spikes Asia Awards, please send an email to awards@spikes.asia

For queries on the Young Spikes Competitions and Spikes Asia Academy, please email: RyhnL@spikes.asia





Topic: Press release summary

Source: Spikes Asia

Sectors: Media & Marketing, Broadcast, Film & Sat, Advertising

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

