

MAHE, SEYCHELLES, Nov 4, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Alongside major enterprises, Kristof Schöffling's Move Digital is entering the Metaverse. The Metaverse is a term used to represent the vast virtual worlds being developed in the rapidly expanding and increasingly immersive digital space. These worlds are beginning to host sizable economies and major enterprises are setting up to provide the infrastructure for these rapidly growing worlds. Move Digital is among these first movers as they start to allocate the majority of their 50+ workforce and tech resources to Metaverse infrastructure development.





Founded and led by Kristof Schoeffling, Move Digital is a premier consulting and advisory company in the blockchain space. Move Digital has helped countless enterprises identify key bottlenecks and both design and deploy distributed ledger technology (DLT) solutions to address these bottlenecks. Move Digital recognized the vast potential of the Metaverse space at an early stage and has been gradually transitioning resources to this space over the past six months. With the Metaverse on the precipice of exponential growth, Move Digital has now committed to dedicating the majority of the company's resources to focusing on next-gen Metaverse infrastructure development. The Metaverse is widely anticipated to grow into one of the biggest markets worldwide. Analysts foresee it becoming a multi-trillion dollar market. With this recent strategic move, Move Digital is positioning itself to rank among the leading developers of Metaverse-related infrastructure. Media Contact

