Monday, 8 November 2021, 23:00 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: PT Pertamina Committed to Expanding NRE, Pertamina Prepares US$8.3 Billion Capex

Glasgow, Scotland, Nov 8, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - PT Pertamina (Persero) increases its contribution to Indonesia's energy mix by encouraging the growth of new and renewable energy (NRE). The commitment is shown in the company's total capital expenditure of USD 92 billion for 2020-2024, of which 9 percent, or USD 8.3 billion will be allocated for NRE.

Iman Rachman, Director of Strategy, Portfolio, and Business Development of Pertamina, during a talk show on the sidelines of the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday (3/11).

"For energy mix, our NRE program from 2019 of 13 percent will increase to 17 percent in 2030," said Iman Rachman, Director of Strategy, Portfolio and Business Development at Pertamina, during a talk show on the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland.



Iman added, to expand the NRE portfolio, Pertamina has developed eight strategic initiatives. It includes optimizing the potential and increasing geothermal energy capacity, utilizing green hydrogen, which will use electricity from the company's geothermal field with a total potential of 8,600 kilograms of hydrogen per day.



Pertamina is also participating in a joint venture with Indonesia's battery company with three other SOEs. The company will develop an EV battery ecosystem, including swapping and charging businesses.



In addition, Pertamina is also building a Green Refinery and developing Bioenergy, which consists of biomass/biogas, bio-blending gasoil, and gasoline, as well as producing bio-crude oil from algae and ethanol. The entire project will be ready for operation from 2025/2026.



"As an oil and gas company, we are trying to reduce the existing carbon footprint by implementing carbon capture, carbon utilization, and storage while increasing production in several existing oil and gas fields," he said.



Pertamina also carries out other NRE initiatives, such as increasing generating capacity by utilizing PV solar, wind, and water power.



According to Iman, one of Pertamina's most effective ways to increase its role in the growth of NRE in the energy mix is to collaborate with various parties globally with binding targets and clear transition plans.



"Pertamina is strongly committed to implementing COP26 agreement following the Energy transition carried out by the company," he concluded.



Media Contact

Heppy Wulansari

Media Communications Manager

PT Pertamina (Persero)

M: +62 811-296-949, E: heppy@pertamina.com





Topic: Press release summary

Source: PT Pertamina

Sectors: Environment, Alternative Energy

http://www.acnnewswire.com

From the Asia Corporate News Network



Copyright © 2021 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Asia Corporate News Network.

