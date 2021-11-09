Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 15:31 HKT/SGT Share:

CT Event Asia to Host 5G TECH 2021 Paving the road to Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - CT Event Asia is all set to bring you the 5G TECH 2021 as a Hybrid Event utilizing a seamless platform and ensuring inclusion regardless of travel restrictions. This event will take place at JW Marriot Hotel Kuala Lumpur from 30th November - 2nd December 2021.



In collaboration with leading technology companies nationwide and internationally, the 5G TECH 2021 is organised under the themed "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G". This exclusive and innovative platform brings together key experts of 5G across a wide range of industries comprising of Technology, Transportation, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Education, Telecommunication, Energy and Utility, Financial services, Aviation, Ports, Automation, Agriculture, Media & Entertainment, Gaming and many more, to highlight how Malaysian industries can harness 5G, the ultra-fast connectivity to better serve their customers, offer new products and services, reduce costs, reinvent the business model and explore 5G strategies for business leaders.



The Minister of Communications and Multimedia, Tan Sri Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Annuar bin Musa will be officiating the 5G TECH 2021 with an honorary keynote speech unveiling the outline of the event.



Attracting 1,000+ senior representatives from across the 5G ecosystem and +60 outstanding and well-known speakers, this Event is sponsored by Telekom Malaysia, FORTINET, MAVENIR, EdgePoint, Vive Enterprise Stories, NTT Docomo, Qualcomm and 27 Digital to create more opportunities and exposure for companies in this era of digital transformation.



Our delegates are targeted across leading strategy and innovation leaders, government decision-makers, chief technology officers, C-level industry leaders, IOT related industry leaders, researchers interested in digital transformation, public sector representatives to discuss issues of importance to the development of 5G network in the region.



The Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Mr. Bangaly Camara shared that the 5G TECH 2021 forum is organized and tailored to the theme of "Digital Economy Recovery Through 5G".



When asked about the reasons behind organizing this event, the Managing Director of CT Event Asia, Bangaly Camara said: "As the world has changed after the Covid-19 pandemic, the dependence on network speed, capacity, and security has never been greater. The 5G phenomenon, is seen as not just a generational step, but as a way for the society to advance together towards a more connected future."



With the possibility to attend both online and in person, 5G TECH 2021 is set to be BIGGER than ever! Don't miss out on the chance to find out what's on the horizon for your business and how you can reap the benefits of the ultra-fast connectivity.



The 5G TECH 2021 website has full details about the program. Interested parties can visit the website at: 5G TECH - Home (5gtech-ctasia.com) or request the brochure at: https://www.5gtech-ctasia.com/register_now.html



To get in touch with our team for enquires relating to this event, feel free to reach out to:

Amina Kante

Marketing Manager, CT Event Asia

+60 1161 888 699 | +03 2710 7756

amina@cteventasia.com





CT Event Asia

