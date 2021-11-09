Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 19:48 HKT/SGT Share:

Source: SCCG Management SCCG Management Partners with Inside the Pocket Gaming Platform for Free to Play and Pay to Play Content SCCG Management to bring Inside the Pocket's single integration gaming platform to drive customer acquisition and rich customer data for operators.

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov 9, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management announced a partnership with the developers of Inside the Pocket, a revolutionary new gaming platform that allows you to do a single integration and serve content from any free-to-play and pay-to-play developer or content provider in the market.



"ITP allows operators and brands to select the best content for their markets, rather than the best content available on the platform. The power to choose what's best for your business matters," says Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO.



Inside The Pocket is your end-to-end partner for sports gaming on mobile. By harnessing the power of free-to-play, our white-label platform enables you to create a dynamic, tailored gaming experience that builds brand loyalty and opens exciting new market opportunities. ITP's aggregation platform gives you unprecedented flexibility for top-of-the-funnel customer acquisition and customer data while driving down your CPA's. Let us serve as the heartbeat of your free-to-play customer acquisition strategy.



Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO said of the event, "We're excited to bring ITP's gaming platform to operators and brands because of the power of its single integration technology.



About Inside the Pocket



Our mission is to help sports leagues and teams, media organisations and betting operators build audience engagement on the basis of openness and choice - and without the need for multiple costly integrations. As a platform based on openness, we pride ourselves on building strong partnerships with best-in-class mobile game developers. These collaborative relationships expand our content offering beyond our own native gaming portfolio and provide our partners with exposure to a far broader network of end users.



About SCCG Management



SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.



